* Corn, soy down as parched Argentine farms get rains * Stronger dollar, weakening crude oil weigh on grains * Brazil raises soy forecast after successive cuts (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 11 U.S. corn and soy slid around half a percent on Wednesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and rains in Argentina that brought much-needed relief to parts of its drought-hit crop belt. But analysts warned that this week's forecast rainfall may not be enough to completely alleviate yield losses. Chicago wheat also slipped, tracking losses in corn and soybeans. "Corn and soybeans are feeling a little bit of pressure from current rainfall in South America as we are seeing some relief to the drought-stressed crops," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "However, it is important to note that the relief appears to be patchy in nature and unless further rain is received, crop stress is likely to return next week." Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.6 percent to $12.24-1/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT while corn for March lost 0.4 percent to $6.49-1/2 a bushel. March wheat gave up 0.4 percent to $6.37-1/4 a bushel. Rain finally started to hit Argentina's grain belt on Tuesday and farmers in the major agricultural exporter hoped the showers would last long enough to revive soy and corn fields dried out by a drought that raised global supply worries. A long drought has shrunk the corn crop in Argentina, which the world has been counting on to replenish international stocks after a disappointing U.S. harvest. Pressure on the soybean market stemmed from a forecast for higher production in Brazil, the world's second largest exporter. Brazil on Tuesday raised its forecast for the size of this year's soybean crop after seeing a larger total planted area than in previous months, but warned that drought conditions which have raised the specter of production shortfalls have not been fully accounted for. Government crop agency Conab forecast 2011/12 soy production at 71.75 million tonnes, up from the 71.29 million tonnes it estimated in December. The hot and dry weather in South America helped to push corn and soybean futures to recent multi-month highs but traders this week have been evening positions in advance of the U.S. Agriculture Department's January crop production report due on Thursday. The government will release data on final corn and soybean production for the 2011/12 marketing season in addition to U.S. winter wheat seedings and stockpiles of each commodity. Traders expect the USDA to slash its estimates for South American corn and soy output in its report. There was pressure on the commodity markets from a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for overseas buyers. The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday and floundered near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and debt sales from Spain. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basked of currencies, was up 0.4 percent. "Markets seem to be driven by the influence of the outside markets, we are seeing the crude oil markets lower and the U.S. dollar firmer," said Mathews. "A little bit of cautious tone across the financial markets is weighing on the agricultural commodities complex." Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 1,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0257 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 637.25 -2.50 -0.39% -0.70% 618.92 53 CBOT corn 649.50 -2.50 -0.38% -0.38% 616.69 62 CBOT soy 1224.25 -7.75 -0.63% -0.71% 1167.29 61 CBOT rice $14.75 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.48% $14.44 60 WTI crude $101.73 -$0.51 -0.50% +0.41% $99.50 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.274 -$0.003 -0.24% +0.36% USD/AUD 1.027 0.003 +0.34% +0.73% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)