* Corn, soy down as parched Argentine farms get rains
* Stronger dollar, weakening crude oil weigh on grains
* Brazil raises soy forecast after successive cuts
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Jan 11 U.S. corn and soy slid
around half a percent on Wednesday, weighed down by a firm
dollar and rains in Argentina that brought much-needed relief to
parts of its drought-hit crop belt.
But analysts warned that this week's forecast rainfall may
not be enough to completely alleviate yield losses. Chicago
wheat also slipped, tracking losses in corn and soybeans.
"Corn and soybeans are feeling a little bit of pressure from
current rainfall in South America as we are seeing some relief
to the drought-stressed crops," said Luke Mathews, Commodities
Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"However, it is important to note that the relief appears to
be patchy in nature and unless further rain is received, crop
stress is likely to return next week."
Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.6 percent to
$12.24-1/4 a bushel by 0257 GMT while corn for March lost
0.4 percent to $6.49-1/2 a bushel. March wheat gave up 0.4
percent to $6.37-1/4 a bushel.
Rain finally started to hit Argentina's grain belt on
Tuesday and farmers in the major agricultural exporter hoped the
showers would last long enough to revive soy and corn fields
dried out by a drought that raised global supply worries.
A long drought has shrunk the corn crop in Argentina, which
the world has been counting on to replenish international stocks
after a disappointing U.S. harvest.
Pressure on the soybean market stemmed from a forecast for
higher production in Brazil, the world's second largest
exporter.
Brazil on Tuesday raised its forecast for the size of this
year's soybean crop after seeing a larger total planted area
than in previous months, but warned that drought conditions
which have raised the specter of production shortfalls have not
been fully accounted for.
Government crop agency Conab forecast 2011/12 soy production
at 71.75 million tonnes, up from the 71.29 million tonnes it
estimated in December.
The hot and dry weather in South America helped to push corn
and soybean futures to recent multi-month highs but traders this
week have been evening positions in advance of the U.S.
Agriculture Department's January crop production report due on
Thursday.
The government will release data on final corn and soybean
production for the 2011/12 marketing season in addition to U.S.
winter wheat seedings and stockpiles of each commodity.
Traders expect the USDA to slash its estimates for South
American corn and soy output in its report.
There was pressure on the commodity markets from a stronger
dollar, which makes greenback-priced commodities expensive for
overseas buyers.
The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday and floundered
near a record low versus the Australian dollar in cautious trade
a day ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting and debt
sales from Spain.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basked of currencies, was up 0.4 percent.
"Markets seem to be driven by the influence of the outside
markets, we are seeing the crude oil markets lower and the U.S.
dollar firmer," said Mathews.
"A little bit of cautious tone across the financial markets
is weighing on the agricultural commodities complex."
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold
1,000 wheat and sold 3,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 637.25 -2.50 -0.39% -0.70% 618.92 53
CBOT corn 649.50 -2.50 -0.38% -0.38% 616.69 62
CBOT soy 1224.25 -7.75 -0.63% -0.71% 1167.29 61
CBOT rice $14.75 -$0.02 -0.10% +0.48% $14.44 60
WTI crude $101.73 -$0.51 -0.50% +0.41% $99.50 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.274 -$0.003 -0.24% +0.36%
USD/AUD 1.027 0.003 +0.34% +0.73%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
