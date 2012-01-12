SYDNEY, Jan 12 U.S. soy futures were a touch higher in early Asian trade on Thursday, ticking up after posting their steepest fall in 1-/12 months overnight on news of rain in Argentina aiding the drought-stressed crop. Wheat traded in a tight range as investors took positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report due out later today, while corn was also steady. U.S. soybean futures rose 0.29 percent to $12.06-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures edged up 0.08 percent at $6.52. CBOT March wheat was up 0.12 percent to $6.41-3/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Showers in Argentina are expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to heat-stressed corn and soybeans, benefiting the developing soy crop more than the corn crop, easing soy supply worries. * Grain traders were positioning ahead of key monthly and quarterly U.S. government crop data on Thursday. Traders expect few major changes for the U.S. soy balance sheet but are watching for reduced South American crop forecasts. * U.S. wheat ending stocks were seen at 842 million bushels and stocks as of Dec. 1, 2011 were expected to be 1.695 billion bushels. * The Thursday report is expected to show that farmers seeded 40.933 million acres of winter wheat, up from 40.646 million a year ago, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts are expecting USDA's export sales report to show wheat export sales in a range from 250,000 to 400,000 in latest reporting week, up from 168,200 last week. * A South Korea feedmaker bought 118,000 tonnes of corn, 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat and 55,000 tonnes of soybean mealfor April and May delivery via tenders. MARKET NEWS * The euro remained in the doldrums in Asia on Thursday, having lurched to a fresh 16-month low on the dollar as markets turned nervous ahead of a bond sale by Spain. * Oil fell on Wednesday as an unexpectedly large increase in U.S. crude inventories and persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis outweighed concerns over supply disruptions from Iran and Nigeria. * U.S. stocks held firm near recent five-month highs on Wednesday as investors awaited key bond market tests for Europe in the next two days that could determine the direction of the euro zone crisis. DATA/EVENTS * The following data is expected on Thursday: 0130 China CPI yy Dec 2011 0130 China PPI yy Dec 2011 0530 India Industrial Output y/y Nov 2011 0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Nov 2011 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Nov 2011 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate Jan 2012 1245 EZ ECB rate decision Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Fla Orange output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-wheat output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Wheat endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Corn output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Corn endstocks 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybean output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Soybn endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Cotton output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WSD-Cottn endstocks11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Beef Output 2011 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. WASDE-Pork output 2011 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Fla Orange output 11/12 Jan 2012 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat Dec 2011 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn Dec 201 1330 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy Dec 201 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0146 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.75 0.75 +0.12% +0.31% 619.96 55 CBOT corn 652.00 0.50 +0.08% +0.00% 618.31 67 CBOT soy 1206.50 3.50 +0.29% -2.07% 1169.30 51 CBOT rice $14.87 $0.07 +0.47% +0.71% $14.41 60 WTI crude $101.25 $0.38 +0.38% -0.97% $99.53 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.271 $0.000 +0.01% -0.52% USD/AUD 1.029 -0.002 -0.19% -0.20% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)