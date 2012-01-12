* Soybeans rise 0.3 pct after falling over 2 pct * Corn, wheat firm as weaker U.S. dollar supports * Rains come but Argentine farmers say need more * Coming Up: USDA demand/supply report 1330 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 12 Chicago soy edged higher on Thursday, recouping some of the previous session's deep losses, while corn and wheat firmed ahead of a key U.S. report on global demand and supply of agricultural commodities. Analysts said the modest recovery in soybeans was tied to a weaker U.S. dollar, although trading is expected to remain lacklustre with the market awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture report due at 1330 GMT. On Wednesday, soybean futures fell more than 2 percent, their steepest slide in 1-1/2 months, and corn remained under pressure as rains in Argentina aided drought-stressed crops. "Rains in Argentina were probably little better than some of the pessimistic forecasts which led to weakness in soybean prices overnight," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Today's session is going to be relatively quiet ahead of the big report, so we don't expect prices to move too much. A weaker dollar is playing its part." Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 0.3 percent to $12.06-3/4 a bushel by 0238 GMT while corn for March gained 0.2 percent to $6.52-3/4 a bushel. March wheat added 0.2 percent to $6.42-1/2 a bushel. Heat-stressed corn and soy crops in Argentina have been receiving welcome showers with 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 cm) of rain expected over nearly 100 percent of the country by the end of Thursday. Some areas received up to 3-1/2 (9 cm) inches of rain. Trading in corn has been cautious as the USDA's monthly crop report is expected to indicate that some South American corn has suffered irreparable damage. Most of Argentina's corn crop was in the critical, yield-determining pollination phase of development during the hottest, driest weather of the past month. Soybeans, however, could still benefit from timely rains. Weeks of dryness have shrunk Argentina's corn exporting capacity, which the world was counting on to replenish supplies after a disappointing U.S. harvest. The South American country is also a major soy producer. USDA January crop report has, historically, triggered sharp price moves in futures. USDA was expected to trim U.S. corn ending stocks to a fresh 16-year low and downgrade corn and soy crops in South America. The government report was also expected to show an increase in U.S. winter wheat plantings to the largest in three years. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against as basket of currencies, was down 0.2 percent in Asian trade on Thursday. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 5,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 3,000 wheat and sold 5,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0238 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.50 1.50 +0.23% +0.43% 619.98 56 CBOT corn 652.75 1.25 +0.19% +0.12% 618.29 67 CBOT soy 1206.75 3.75 +0.31% -2.05% 1169.31 51 CBOT rice $14.86 $0.06 +0.37% +0.34% $14.46 60 WTI crude $101.33 $0.46 +0.46% -0.89% $99.53 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.272 -$0.004 -0.35% +0.24% USD/AUD 1.030 0.006 +0.61% +0.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)