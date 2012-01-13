SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. corn and wheat futures extended falls in early Asian trade on Friday, while soy was steady, following sharp losses in the previous session after a bearish U.S. Agriculture Department's crop report. March corn fell 0.49 percent at $6.08-1/2, after sliding by its 40-cent daily trading limit to nurse a loss of more than 6 percent on Thursday . CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.37 percent by 0044 GMT to $6.02-3/4 per bushel, after falling 5.6 percent on Thursday. U.S. soybean for March delivery gained 0.06 percent to $11.83-1/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * The front-month CBOT corn futures contract restarted trading after being locked limit down for much of the morning on Thursday following a bearish U.S. Agriculture Department report. * The USDA estimated U.S. corn quarterly stocks as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels, well above estimates for 9.391 billion, suggesting corn use has been far lighter than expected. * USDA only modestly lowered its U.S. corn end-of-season stocks forecast, which remained the smallest in 16 years, but the projection was a whopping 13 percent above the average analyst estimate. * Soybeans losses were smaller than those for corn or wheat. Soybeans found underlying support from continued worries about damage to Argentina's soybean crop due to hot, dry weather, traders said. * USDA reported U.S. Dec. 1 soybean stocks at 2.365 billion bushels, above the average trade estimate of 2.324 billion and up from 2.278 billion a year earlier. * USDA lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean production to 74 million tonnes, from 75 million in December. USDA also lowered its Argentine soy crop forecast to 50.5 million tonnes, from 52 million in December. * Global stocks were also projected to grow, contrary to analyst expectations, as USDA only modestly trimmed its view of the Argentine crop and left its Brazilian production outlook unchanged. MARKET NEWS * The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated Italian bonds later in the day will also do well. * Oil prices tumbled on Thursday in a late sell-off sparked by a report that a proposed European Union ban on imports of Iranian crude would be phased in over six months, reinforcing news already published by Reuters. * The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of lackluster economic data and another European bond market test. DATA/EVENTS 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Nov 1200 JPMorgan Chase & Co earnings Q4 1330 U.S. International trade Nov 1445 U.S. Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Jan 2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 602.75 -2.25 -0.37% -5.97% 618.33 30 CBOT corn 608.50 -3.00 -0.49% -6.60% 616.87 29 CBOT soy 1183.25 0.75 +0.06% -1.64% 1169.98 42 CBOT rice $14.59 $0.02 +0.10% -1.22% $14.40 49 WTI crude $99.41 $0.31 +0.31% -1.45% $99.42 41 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 -0.02% +0.92% USD/AUD 1.034 0.000 -0.02% +0.26% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)