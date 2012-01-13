SYDNEY, Jan 13 U.S. corn and wheat futures
extended falls in early Asian trade on Friday, while soy was
steady, following sharp losses in the previous session after a
bearish U.S. Agriculture Department's crop report.
March corn fell 0.49 percent at $6.08-1/2, after
sliding by its 40-cent daily trading limit to nurse a loss of
more than 6 percent on Thursday .
CBOT March wheat was quoted down 0.37 percent by 0044
GMT to $6.02-3/4 per bushel, after falling 5.6 percent on
Thursday.
U.S. soybean for March delivery gained 0.06 percent to
$11.83-1/4 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The front-month CBOT corn futures contract restarted
trading after being locked limit down for much of the morning on
Thursday following a bearish U.S. Agriculture Department report.
* The USDA estimated U.S. corn quarterly stocks as of Dec. 1
at 9.642 billion bushels, well above estimates for 9.391
billion, suggesting corn use has been far lighter than expected.
* USDA only modestly lowered its U.S. corn end-of-season
stocks forecast, which remained the smallest in 16 years, but
the projection was a whopping 13 percent above the average
analyst estimate.
* Soybeans losses were smaller than those for corn or wheat.
Soybeans found underlying support from continued worries about
damage to Argentina's soybean crop due to hot, dry weather,
traders said.
* USDA reported U.S. Dec. 1 soybean stocks at 2.365 billion
bushels, above the average trade estimate of 2.324 billion and
up from 2.278 billion a year earlier.
* USDA lowered its forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean
production to 74 million tonnes, from 75 million in December.
USDA also lowered its Argentine soy crop forecast to 50.5
million tonnes, from 52 million in December.
* Global stocks were also projected to grow, contrary to
analyst expectations, as USDA only modestly trimmed its view of
the Argentine crop and left its Brazilian production outlook
unchanged.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held its ground in Asia on Friday, having risen
broadly overnight after debt sales in Spain and Italy drew solid
demand, raising expectations that an auction of longer-dated
Italian bonds later in the day will also do well.
* Oil prices tumbled on Thursday in a late sell-off sparked
by a report that a proposed European Union ban on imports of
Iranian crude would be phased in over six months, reinforcing
news already published by Reuters.
* The S&P 500 closed at a five-month high for the third day
on Thursday but had difficulty extending gains in the face of
lackluster economic data and another European bond market test.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Nov
1200 JPMorgan Chase & Co earnings Q4
1330 U.S. International trade Nov
1445 U.S. Thomson Reuters/UMich consumer sentiment Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 602.75 -2.25 -0.37% -5.97% 618.33 30
CBOT corn 608.50 -3.00 -0.49% -6.60% 616.87 29
CBOT soy 1183.25 0.75 +0.06% -1.64% 1169.98 42
CBOT rice $14.59 $0.02 +0.10% -1.22% $14.40 49
WTI crude $99.41 $0.31 +0.31% -1.45% $99.42 41
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.000 -0.02% +0.92%
USD/AUD 1.034 0.000 -0.02% +0.26%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)