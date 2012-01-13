* Corn loses more ground after falling by its limit * Soy recoups some losses as bargain hunters step in * U.S. paints rosier picture for global grain supply * More rain seen for drought-hit Argentine grains (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 13 Chicago corn slid to a three-week low on Friday, deepening losses after falling by its daily limit in the last session, while wheat traded near a four-week low, pressured by a U.S. forecast of higher-than-expected global supplies. Soybeans rose 0.8 percent, snapping three straight days of losses on bargain hunting. Analysts said corn and soybeans might have been oversold in reaction to the U.S. Department of Agriculture report, which painted a rosier picture for global grain supplies and the U.S. winter wheat crop on Thursday. "I think there is upside potential in corn as the market looks oversold, there could be some bargain hunting," said Lynette Tan, analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "I don't see a big downside for corn as supplies are still tight and we have weather issues in South America." Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 0.8 percent to $11.92-1/4 a bushel by 0241 GMT, while corn for March delivery lost 0.3 percent to $6.10 a bushel. March wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.04 a bushel. On Thursday, corn futures plunged more than 6 percent and wheat fell 5.6 percent in their steepest slide in 3-1/2 months. Soybeans shed 1.6 percent, sending prices down for the fifth time in the last six sessions. USDA projected that after a larger-than-expected 2011 harvest, corn and soybean stocks will be much higher at the end of this marketing year than traders had predicted. Forecast of crop-friendly weather in drought-hit areas of Argentine added pressure on corn and soy. Rains are expected in the northern part of Argentina's grains belt over the week ahead as temperatures fall, relieving soy and corn crops racked by drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said. Weeks of dryness have toasted grains fields in the world's No. 3 soybean- and No. 2 corn-exporting country, prompting crop estimate cuts and denting hopes that Argentina could replenish corn supplies. The USDA estimated U.S. corn quarterly stocks as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels, well above estimates for 9.391 billion, suggesting corn use has been far lighter than expected. USDA only modestly lowered its U.S. corn end-of-season stocks forecast, which remained the smallest in 16 years, but the projection was a whopping 13 percent above the average analyst estimate. Global stocks were also projected to grow, contrary to analyst expectations, as USDA only modestly trimmed its view of the Argentine crop and left its Brazilian production outlook unchanged. Wheat tumbled as the global stockpile of the grain was forecast to remain near a record high and as U.S. farmers boosted winter wheat seedings to the most in three years. "The fundamental support for global wheat prices was further eroded by a less-bullish-than-expected corn report," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report. "U.S. corn production forecasts were unexpectedly raised and U.S. corn stock inventories were left largely unchanged, rather than being slashed as the market had previously thought." USDA estimated winter wheat planting in the United States at a three-year high and global stocks at a 12-year high and the second largest in at least 50 years, according to a monthly crop report. With the January report now in the rear view, traders will start looking ahead to the USDA's prospective plantings report on March 30. Pre-report expectations for a big jump in corn seeding remain intact. Prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 604.00 -1.00 -0.17% -5.59% 618.67 31 CBOT corn 610.00 -1.50 -0.25% -6.37% 616.92 30 CBOT soy 1192.25 9.75 +0.82% -0.89% 1170.23 44 CBOT rice $14.64 $0.07 +0.48% -0.85% $14.46 49 WTI crude $99.51 $0.41 +0.41% -1.35% $99.42 42 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.282 $0.005 +0.42% +1.02% USD/AUD 1.032 0.008 +0.83% +1.22% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)