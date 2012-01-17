SYDNEY Jan 17 U.S. grain futures rose around 1 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday, boosted by forecasts that Argentina's drought will worsen this week after predictions that some rain in the days ahead will not be enough to improve soil moisture.

But Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said that crop conditions overall had improved in South America in recent weeks and that the market could come under pressure again.

"I think we're going to be seeing a bearish trend across ag markets over the next couple of weeks, but it is going to be dependant on further follow up rain," Mathews said, adding that Europe's debt crisis could also unsettle the grains markets.

U.S. soybean futures for March delivery rose 0.91 percent to $11.68-3/4 per bushel.

March corn futures traded up 0.88 percent at $6.04-3/4.

CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.91 percent by 0043 GMT to $6.07 per bushel.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Soy prices in Rosario ended stable at 1,225 pesos per tonne ($284), lacking the usual influence of the Chicago Board of Trade, which was closed for a U.S. national holiday, traders said.

* In Rosario, soybeans for May delivery, priced in U.S. dollars, closed down $7 to $273 per tonne.

* Argentina's drought will worsen this week, local meteorologists said Monday, dashing hopes that rain in the days ahead might be strong enough to revive parched corn and soy fields.

* Wheat prices in major western European markets were flat to slightly higher on Monday as export-boosting weakness in the euro offset pressure from pre-weekend falls in Chicago, and with a holiday closure in U.S. markets keeping activity light.

* Weeks of unforgiving Southern Hemisphere summer sun have toasted grains fields, the world's No. 2 corn-exporting country, killing expectations that Argentina might replenish global corn supplies depleted by a lackluster U.S. harvest.

* The drought prompted the Rosario grains exchange to slash its 2011/12 corn production outlook by nearly 18 percent to 21.4 million tonnes.

* Soy crops, which are planted a bit later than corn, could also be at risk if the sun does not soon give way to rain clouds, the exchange said.

* As of Monday, there were few signs of that happening in powerhouse grains-producing province Buenos Aires.

* The drought is expected to add to the government's fiscal challenges this year as Argentina faces fallout from Europe's debt crisis and slower demand from No. 1 trade partner Brazil as well as key commodities client China.

* Farmers say more than 100 millimeters is needed to save their corn fields and revive soy. Argentina provides about 12 percent of the world's soybean exports. It is the top exporter of soyoil, used for cooking and in the making of biofuels.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the dollar early in Asia on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's dealt the euro zone yet another blow by downgrading the credit rating of Europe's bailout fund.

* Oil futures rose on Monday on growing tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after the Islamic state told its Gulf Arab neighbours not to make up any shortfall caused by an embargo on its crude oil exports.

* The U.S. stock market was closed on Monday for the Martin Luther public holiday.

