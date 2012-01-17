* Corn, soy recover from losses; rise around 1 pct * Wheat gains 0.8 pct on bargain hunting * Little rain this week for parched Argentine corn * Shares, euro up on China data; Europe worry persists (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 17 U.S. corn and soybeans bounced back on Tuesday, rising around 1 percent from multi-week lows with support from renewed concerns over forecasts of dry weather in Argentina and Brazil in coming days. Wheat climbed 0.8 percent, tracking strength in corn and bargain hunting after two straight weeks of losses. "On the fundamental front, we believe there is more upside as we are likely to see some bargain-hunting after last week's selloff," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Also there is dry weather in Argentina with not much rain in the next two to three weeks." Chicago Board of Trade March soy rose 1.1 percent to $11.71-1/4 a bushel by 0249 GMT, while corn for March delivery gained 1 percent to $6.05-1/4 a bushel. March wheat added 0.8 percent to $6.07 a bushel. Argentina's drought will worsen this week, say local meteorologists, dashing hopes that rain in the days ahead might be strong enough to revive parched corn and soy fields. Weeks of unforgiving Southern Hemisphere summer sun have toasted grains fields in the world's No. 2 corn-exporting country, killing expectations that Argentina might replenish global corn supplies depleted by a lackluster U.S. harvest. Heavy rains over the weekend brought relief to southern Brazil's drought-hit grains regions, but dryness looks set to resume and blight key soy areas in Rio Grande do Sul until at least the end of the month, forecasters said. Brazil is the world's second-largest soy producer after the United States. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday estimated larger-than-expected grain supplies, which sent prices to three-week lows with the sharpest drops in 3-1/2 months for corn and wheat. The USDA also trimmed its forecasts for drought impact drought in Argentina and southern Brazil to less than trade consensus. In the United States, some worries about frigid, crop-damaging weather in the winter wheat belt and the lack of a protective snow cover in many areas supported wheat prices. Wheat prices also plunged on Thursday as the USDA further bloated the wheat supply outlook by forecasting the biggest global stocks in 12 years and the highest U.S. winter wheat seedings in three years. The USDA report and the subsequent selloff in the market have prompted analysts led by investment bank and commodities bull Goldman Sachs to revise down its price targets for this year. Goldman Sachs cut its three-month outlook for corn prices by 8 percent, or 55 cents per bushel, to $6.30. Its 12-month view fell to $5.25 per bushel from $5.50, down 4.5 percent. Investors in the agricultural markets are closely watching the European debt crisis and macro-economic signals for a price direction. Asian shares and the euro rose on Tuesday as slightly better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data soothed investor worries that the euro zone debt crisis was slowing global activity. Prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 607.00 4.75 +0.79% -5.30% 618.47 36 CBOT corn 605.25 5.75 +0.96% -1.02% 616.63 32 CBOT soy 1171.25 13.00 +1.12% -0.95% 1170.23 40 CBOT rice $14.74 $0.30 +2.04% -0.44% $14.44 64 WTI crude $99.92 $1.22 +1.24% +0.83% $99.39 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.273 -$0.004 -0.31% +0.28% USD/AUD 1.036 0.012 +1.21% +1.60% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)