* Argentine crop concerns spark soybean rally * Corn gains 1.1 pct, outside market support * Wheat higher but lags due to bearish fundamentals * Little rain this week for parched Argentine crops (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Jan 17 U.S. grains futures rose on Tuesday as traders focused again on dry weather in South America. Bargain buying, encouraged by the weaker dollar, emerged after last week's price slump and lent further support. Markets looked past the ratings downgrade in Europe late on Friday to the possibility of China keeping interest rates low in a bid to bolster its slowing economy. China has the second largest economy in the world and is a major buyer of commodities. "The trade is starting to believe now that China is probably going to become a little bit more of a regular customer of the United States, especially with the stress on the Brazil and Argentinian crop," said Bill Gentry, a broker for Risk Management Commodities. "There are a lot of people that believe that with the damage done to their crop (in South America), the rains that we are getting are too little too late." Grains were pummeled last week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture painted a brighter picture for grain stocks in the United States and reported winter wheat seedings which topped trade expectations. "We had a pretty sharp drop here after the USDA reports last week and now you have got outside markets obviously supporting," said Jerod Leman, a broker with Wellington Commodities Corp in Indiana. "You have got a little bit of bargain-basement picking." Soybean futures led the way higher, rising 2.2 percent after last week's 2.7 percent decline. "It's hot and dry again in Argentina so here we go. Weekend rains were very disappointing and there is not a lot of rain in the forecast," said Mary Ann Kwiatkowski, analyst for Amber Trading. Dry weather remains a concern in Argentina despite recent rainfall that provided some relief from the extended period of heat and dryness that stressed corn and soybean crops. "There are some showers in southwest Argentina for today but they're away from the major growing areas," said John Dee, meteorologist with Global Weather Monitoring. "There could be some general rains by the weekend of 0.30 inch to 1.00 inch over a widespread area, so some meaningful rain is on the way." Hamburg-based oilseeds publication Oil World cut its forecast of 2012 soybean crops in Argentina and Brazil by a combined 3.8 million tonnes due to the dry conditions. The worries about South American weather also supported corn futures, but wheat lagged the other two commodities due to a lack of fundamental support. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures rose 25-1/4 cents to $11.83-1/2 a bushel. CBOT March corn gained 6-3/4 cents to $6.06-1/4 a bushel while CBOT March wheat was up 2-1/2 cents at $6.04-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans rallied above key technical resistance points at the 30-day and 50-day moving averages. "Everyone is talking about Argentina but I think a lot of this is due to the outside markets more than anything else," said Paul Haugens, vice president for Newedge USA. "And we broke hard late last week so it is entitled to bounce." Last Thursday's USDA reports continued to hang over the grains and soy markets, and many traders said they would be surprised if the market could continue to stay strong longer-term due to that fundamental pressure. "It seems to be that this is nothing more than a bounce from overdoing it on Friday," said Jon Marcus, president of Lakefront Futures and Options in Chicago. "Energies were higher and stocks were higher so it was like a natural move for grains to be a little bit higher." Major brokerages and banks such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Swedish Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB have recently lowered their outlook on the grains markets due to the bleak fundamental picture. "We see little subsequent support for grains given likely bearish macroeconomic factors and dissipating La Niña effects," Skandinaviska Enskilda said in its monthly report. Prices at 1:43 p.m. CST (1943 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 599.50 6.50 1.1% -7.3% CBOT soy 1158.25 24.75 2.1% -3.4% CBOT meal 310.50 9.00 3.0% 0.4% CBOT soyoil 50.77 0.48 1.0% -2.5% CBOT wheat 602.25 2.25 0.4% -7.7% CBOT rice 1480.50 36.50 2.5% 1.4% EU wheat 200.50 2.25 1.1% -1.0% US crude 100.67 1.97 2.0% 1.9% Dow Jones 12,497 75 0.6% 2.3% Gold 1652.30 8.92 0.5% 5.7% Euro/dollar 1.2729 0.0068 0.5% -1.7% Dollar Index 81.1480 -0.3670 -0.5% 1.2% Baltic Freight 974 -39 -3.9% -44.0% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)