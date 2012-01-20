SYDNEY, Jan 20 U.S. corn and wheat futures posted light gains in early Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and hopes for stronger demand after global markets rose on decent demand in Spanish and French bond auctions. March corn futures were trading up 0.37 percent at $6.08-1/4. CBOT March wheat was up 0.25 percent by 0038 GMT to $6.06-1/4 per bushel. U.S. soybean futures rose 0.02 percent to $11.97-1/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * USDA confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery. USDA revised the size of the purchase after initially reporting it as 110,000 tonnes. * Argentina trimmed its estimate of farm area to be planted with soy this season due to a drought that could also slash corn yields, the government said. * "Most of Argentina should get 0.5 inch to 1.5 inches which will help relieve stress on crops, but it looks like it will turn dry again so more rains will be needed," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. * USDA on Thursday reported that exporters sold 154,700 tonnes of U.S. corn to Mexico and 110,000 corn to South Korea. * The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for global maize production in 2011/12 by 8 million tonnes to 861 million tonnes, citing especially large harvests in China and Ukraine. * Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report on Friday morning to show wheat export sales between 350,000 and 450,000 tonnes compared with 438,100 tonnes a week earlier. * International Grains Council raised its forecast for global wheat production to a record 690 million tonnes, up 7 million tonnes from its previous forecast. * Jordan tendered to buy 100,000 tonnes of hard wheat from any origin, European traders said. [ID:nL6E8CJ029 MARKET NEWS * The euro held near two-week highs against the dollar and yen in Asia on Friday, having extended its short-covering rally overnight after successful bond sales in Spain and France boosted risk sentiment. * Brent crude oil futures climbed back in late trading to end almost 1 percent higher on Thursday on an easing of worries over the euro zone debt crisis and signs of steadier global economic growth. * U.S. stocks rose for the third straight day on Thursday, sparked by results from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley and as the latest jobless claims dropped to a near four-year low. The S&P 500 hit a fresh five-month high, with the industrials, consumer discretionary stocks and financials leading gains. Tech shares advanced ahead of earnings from a number of bellwethers expected after the close. (GMT) DATA/EVENTS 0700 - Germany producer prices for December 0900 - Italy industrial orders for November 0900 - Italy industrial sales for November 0930 - U.K. retail sales for December 1500 - U.S. existing home sales for December 1530 - U.S. ECRI weekly Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 606.25 0.50 +0.08% +0.25% 616.71 42 CBOT corn 608.25 2.25 +0.37% +0.70% 617.10 40 CBOT soy 1197.25 0.25 +0.02% +1.16% 1173.98 53 CBOT rice $14.62 $0.09 +0.62% -1.28% $14.40 57 WTI crude $100.45 $0.06 +0.06% -0.14% $99.35 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.296 $0.000 -0.03% +0.81% USD/AUD 1.041 -0.001 -0.06% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential