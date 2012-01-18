SYDNEY, Jan 18 - U.S. soy futures eased, while wheat and corn futures were steady as the market consolidated gains in the previous session driven by rekindled worries about dry weather in Argentina hurting crops. Weather in Argentina remains of concern despite recent rainfall that provided some relief from the extended period of heat and dryness that stressed corn and soybean crops. Scattered showers and hot weather are forecast for the rest of this week, however if the rain is lacklustre then grain prices may face upward pressure. U.S. March soybean futures fell 0.4 percent to $11.79 per bushel after rising 2.1 percent overnight. March corn futures were broadly unchanged at $6.04-1.4. CBOT March wheat was also flat at $6.05 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * The U.S. Agriculture Department's report last week that said U.S. winter wheat seedings topped expectations still weighed on prices and traders said that signs of new demand for U.S. wheat would be needed to drive prices higher. * MGEX wheat futures were up sharply due to concerns about supplies of high-protein wheat in places like Australia. * Hard red winter wheat futures at the Kansas City Board of Trade edged higher. * USDA said on Tuesday morning that weekly export inspections of wheat were 13.430 million bushels, below forecasts for 14 million to 19 million bushels. * Argentine corn and soy farms will suffer from hot weather and scant rains for the rest of this week, forecasters said on Tuesday, increasing worries that crop losses will eat into global supplies. * A cold front is forecast to bring storms to the country's grain belt on Sunday, but the moisture is expected to be unevenly distributed. The heat caused analysts to cut their crop estimates, which drove soybean and corn prices higher on the Chicago Board of Trade on Tuesday. * Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World cut its forecasts of the 2012 soybean crops in key exporters Argentina and Brazil by a combined 3.8 million tonnes. * Market buoyed by bullish data from the National Oilseed Processors Association which pegged the U.S. December soy crush at 145.420 million bushels, above a range of trade estimates. * USDA reported export inspections of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 40.909 million bushels, above a range of trade estimates for 25 million to 30 million. * The U.S. dollar index was down about 0.5 percent by the CBOT close, a bullish signal for dollar-backed grains and oilseeds. U.S. crude oil futures were higher. * China's economy grew slightly more than expected but at the weakest pace in 2-1/2 years, suggesting the government may try to boost growth in the near term by tweaking monetary policy. * China, the world's largest soybean buyer, is likely to raise soybean imports up to July 2012 after recent falls but large port inventories could hinder purchasing in the immediate future - Oil World. * About a third of Ukraine's winter grain crops are in poor condition as of mid-January due to a severe drought that hit the country during sowing, analyst UkrAgroConsult said on Tuesday. MARKET NEWS * The euro clung on to most of its overnight gains in Asia on Wednesday but came off its peak after disappointing earnings from Citigroup took the shine off a batch of upbeat data from China, Germany and the United States. * Brent crude prices edged higher on Tuesday on lift from the weaker dollar and better-than-expected data from China, Germany and the United States, but concerns about Europe's economy after last week's credit downgrades limited gains. * U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest since early August, but sharply pared gains late in the session as Citigroup's steep drop in profit gave investors a reason to unload bank shares. Grains prices at 0038 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 605.00 0.25 +0.04% +0.46% 617.30 33 CBOT corn 604.25 0.25 +0.04% +0.79% 616.96 30 CBOT soy 1179.00 -4.50 -0.38% +1.79% 1171.78 44 CBOT rice $14.77 -$0.04 -0.27% +2.25% $14.40 64 WTI crude $101.15 $0.44 +0.44% +2.48% $99.43 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.275 $0.001 +0.06% +0.67% USD/AUD 1.038 0.001 +0.06% +0.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)