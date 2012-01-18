* Corn ticks up, consolidates gains; wheat steady * Soy slips after rally; LatAm rains may relieve crop * Heavy rains relieve Brazil's parched No. 2 soy state * Shares steady, eyes on Portugal debt sale, Greece (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 18 U.S. corn rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, with support from improved risk sentiment and tight global supplies, while soy slid on forecasts of rain in parts of the drought-hit South American grain belt. Weather in Argentina and Brazil remains at the forefront of concern and rains over the next few days are likely to improve soybean production prospects. "The weather is looking a little bit wetter over the next five days, especially over some of the most stressed areas in Argentina and southern Brazil," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "Soybeans have the tendency to bounce back, as we have seen last year, especially in the case of Argentina. The damage is mostly done for corn anyway." Chicago Board of Trade March soy fell 0.3 percent to $11.80 a bushel by 0317 GMT, while corn for March delivery gained 0.1 percent to $6.04-3/4 a bushel. March wheat lost half a cent to $6.04-1/4 a bushel. For the next 10 days heavy rains will lash Parana, Brazil's No. 2 soybean growing state, soaking crops badly in need of moisture after a long drought, forecasters predicted on Tuesday, but no rain was headed for dry Rio Grande do Sul. Parana, a southern state, bore the brunt of a prolonged dry spell in what is usually a wet summer season due to the La Nina weather anomaly, which the U.S. Climate Prediction Center has said could last until May. The market has been divided over the impact of poor rains in Argentina and Brazil. Some analysts say the rainfall over the next few days will be too little to undo the damage. A cold front is forecast to bring storms to Argentina's grain belt on Sunday, but the moisture is expected to be unevenly distributed, meteorologists say. Argentina, which supplies about 20 percent of the world's corn exports and 12 percent of its soybeans, has been pounded for weeks by an unrelenting Southern Hemisphere summer sun. Brazil is the world's second largest soy producer after the United States. Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World cut its forecasts of soybean crops in Argentina and Brazil by a combined 3.8 million tonnes, which could help raise demand for U.S. soy on global markets. Paraguay, the world's fourth-biggest soybean exporter, declared an emergency on Tuesday, allowing the government to give special drought relief to farmers for a period of 90 days. Still, last week the U.S. Department of Agriculture painted a rosier picture for world grain and oilseed supplies in its monthly report. The report's findings continue to hang over the grains and soy markets, and many traders said they would be surprised if the market could continue to stay strong longer-term due to the fundamental pressure. As a result, major brokerages and banks such as Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Swedish Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB have recently lowered their outlook on the grains markets. The agricultural markets are also closely following global financial markets for a direction. "Chinese GDP was little bit stronger than expected, the markets took that positively and it is not surprising to see a pick-up in prices today," said ANZ's Thianpiriya. Asian shares and the euro steadied on Wednesday after sentiment improved on soothing economic data the day before, as the focus returns to Europe with Portugal testing investor confidence in a debt sale and Greece resumes talks on its debt restructuring. Prices at 0317 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 604.25 -0.50 -0.08% +0.33% 617.28 32 CBOT corn 604.75 0.75 +0.12% +0.88% 616.90 30 CBOT soy 1180.00 -3.50 -0.30% +1.88% 1171.80 44 CBOT rice $14.82 $0.01 +0.07% +1.68% $14.43 67 WTI crude $101.20 $0.49 +0.49% +2.53% $99.42 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.277 $0.001 +0.07% +0.67% USD/AUD 1.038 0.014 +1.39% +1.77% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)