(Refiles to fix dateline format) SYDNEY, Jan 19 U.S. grain futures pushed slightly higher in early Asian trade, tracking stronger crude oil and more encouraging signs in the global economy, despite forecasts for much-needed rainfall in Argentina from this weekend to help parched crops. "The crude oil market is certainly supporting those particular gains and we did see last night quite a supportive macro-economic environment. The risk aversion stemming out of the Eurozone seems to be easing somewhat in the past few days and that in itself provides a reasonably encouraging lead for the agricultural complex," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. soybean futures for March delivery rose 0.25 percent to $11.86-1/2 per bushel. March corn futures traded up 0.3 percent at $5.95-1/4. CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.34 percent to $5.94-1/4 per bushel. FUNDAMENTALS * Soy crushing margins in China have turned positive, analysts said, a factor that could stimulate export interest for U.S. soybeans -- at a time when wet weather in parts of central Brazil threatens to slow that country's early soy harvest. * Updated midday weather forecasts looked wetter this weekend for Argentina, a factor that pressured CBOT soybeans and corn. Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc, said the midday pure model data indicated 0.75 to 1.5 inches of weekend rain, with locally heavier amounts. * La Nina weather phenomenon, which has been linked to the recent hot and dry weather in Argentina, has displayed signs of weakening over the past two weeks, Australia's weather bureau said. * Private analyst Michael Cordonnier lowered his forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean production to 71 million tonnes, down 1 million from his previous figure. He lowered his Argentine soy crop forecast to 50 million tonnes, down 1 million. * Crop-friendly rainfall and more moderate temperatures were moving through most of drought-plagued Argentina "There are a few light showers today with heavier rains up to 1.00 to 1.25 inches in north central Argentina," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Showers should continue through the week with another round of rain on Monday, he said. * South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) was seeking up to 110,000 tonnes of corn for feed production for arrival in March and April. * Exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt for 2011/12 delivery-USDA. * Buyer in Libya purchased 50,000 tonnes of Russian-origin milling wheat, for shipment in February and March, European traders said. * Syria issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat from any origin. * Bangladesh signed a deal to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, a senior procurement official said. * The euro's persisting weakness has boosted European wheat exports since December, as shown by a clutch of French sales to Egypt, but a pick-up in shipments will be limited by a smaller export surplus than last season, traders and analysts said. MARKET NEWS * The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment. * Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve Europe's debt crisis. * U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help countries hit by the European debt crisis, while forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some worries over bank profits. Grains prices at 0113 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 594.25 2.00 +0.34% -1.74% 616.27 27 CBOT corn 595.25 1.75 +0.29% -1.45% 616.65 26 CBOT soy 1186.50 3.00 +0.25% +0.25% 1173.59 44 CBOT rice $14.60 $0.02 +0.14% -1.38% $14.40 56 WTI crude $101.29 $0.70 +0.70% +0.58% $99.43 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.286 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.93% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.003 -0.26% +0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)