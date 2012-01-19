(Refiles to fix dateline format)
SYDNEY, Jan 19 U.S. grain futures pushed
slightly higher in early Asian trade, tracking stronger crude
oil and more encouraging signs in the global economy, despite
forecasts for much-needed rainfall in Argentina from this
weekend to help parched crops.
"The crude oil market is certainly supporting those
particular gains and we did see last night quite a supportive
macro-economic environment. The risk aversion stemming out of
the Eurozone seems to be easing somewhat in the past few days
and that in itself provides a reasonably encouraging lead for
the agricultural complex," said Luke Mathews, commodities
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
U.S. soybean futures for March delivery rose 0.25
percent to $11.86-1/2 per bushel.
March corn futures traded up 0.3 percent at $5.95-1/4.
CBOT March wheat was quoted up 0.34 percent to
$5.94-1/4 per bushel.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Soy crushing margins in China have turned positive,
analysts said, a factor that could stimulate export interest for
U.S. soybeans -- at a time when wet weather in parts of central
Brazil threatens to slow that country's early soy harvest.
* Updated midday weather forecasts looked wetter this
weekend for Argentina, a factor that pressured CBOT soybeans and
corn. Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc, said the
midday pure model data indicated 0.75 to 1.5 inches of weekend
rain, with locally heavier amounts.
* La Nina weather phenomenon, which has been linked to the
recent hot and dry weather in Argentina, has displayed signs of
weakening over the past two weeks, Australia's weather bureau
said.
* Private analyst Michael Cordonnier lowered his forecast of
Brazil's 2011/12 soybean production to 71 million tonnes, down 1
million from his previous figure. He lowered his Argentine soy
crop forecast to 50 million tonnes, down 1 million.
* Crop-friendly rainfall and more moderate temperatures were
moving through most of drought-plagued Argentina "There are a
few light showers today with heavier rains up to 1.00 to 1.25
inches in north central Argentina," said Don Keeney,
meteorologist for MDA EarthSat Weather. Showers should continue
through the week with another round of rain on Monday, he said.
* South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) was
seeking up to 110,000 tonnes of corn for feed production for
arrival in March and April.
* Exporters sold 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Egypt for
2011/12 delivery-USDA.
* Buyer in Libya purchased 50,000 tonnes of Russian-origin
milling wheat, for shipment in February and March, European
traders said.
* Syria issued a tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of soft
milling wheat from any origin.
* Bangladesh signed a deal to import 60,000 tonnes of wheat
from Ukraine at $280 a tonne, a senior procurement official
said.
* The euro's persisting weakness has boosted European wheat
exports since December, as shown by a clutch of French sales to
Egypt, but a pick-up in shipments will be limited by a smaller
export surplus than last season, traders and analysts said.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies got off to a positive
start in Asia on Thursday, following solid gains overnight after
news the IMF wanted to bolster its war chest to help tackle the
euro zone debt crisis shored up risk sentiment.
* Brent crude oil futures dropped back on Wednesday as a
weak demand outlook overshadowed hopes the International
Monetary Fund would be able to raise more money to help resolve
Europe's debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks jumped to their highest since July on
Wednesday as the International Monetary Fund sought to help
countries hit by the European debt crisis, while
forecast-beating earnings from Goldman Sachs dispelled some
worries over bank profits.
Grains prices at 0113 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 594.25 2.00 +0.34% -1.74% 616.27 27
CBOT corn 595.25 1.75 +0.29% -1.45% 616.65 26
CBOT soy 1186.50 3.00 +0.25% +0.25% 1173.59 44
CBOT rice $14.60 $0.02 +0.14% -1.38% $14.40 56
WTI crude $101.29 $0.70 +0.70% +0.58% $99.43 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.286 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.93%
USD/AUD 1.040 -0.003 -0.26% +0.23%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Ed Davies)