* U.S. corn, wheat tick higher on risk appetite * Asian shares hit 2-month highs on IMF hopes * Soy steady, pressured by Argentina rain f'cast (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Jan 19 U.S. corn and wheat edged up on Thursday, recouping some of last session's losses as an improved risk appetite following a move by the International Monetary Fund to tackle the European debt crisis lifted global markets. Soybeans were little changed while gains in corn and wheat were capped by forecasts of rains in parts of Argentina's grain belt which have been hit by a drought this year. "Corn and wheat are slightly higher today as the markets are tracking stronger crude oil prices and impressive data from the United States last night," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore. Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery gained 0.3 percent to $5.95-1/4 a bushel by 0229 GMT and March wheat added 0.2 percent to $5.93-1/4 a bushel. March soy lost half a cent to $11.83 a bushel. Corn and wheat fell to their lowest since December 19 on Wednesday. Asian shares rose to a two-month high and the euro firmed after news that the International Monetary Fund was seeking to boost its resources to tackle the euro zone debt crisis helped to ease worries about Europe's funding difficulties. Smooth debt sales by Portugal and above-estimate earnings from Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs Group Inc added to the positive mood, just as investor risk-aversion had started to weaken after assets posted gains early in the new year. The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout of the euro zone debt crisis, but the United States and other countries are baulking, saying Europe must put up more of its own money. On the market fundamentals front, sentiment in the corn, soybean and wheat markets was bearish on forecasts for rains in some areas hit by a severe drought in Argentina. The latest weather forecast boosted expectations for rain this weekend in South America, predicting that as much as 1.5 inches (38 millimeters) could fall in Argentina during the weekend. The La Nina weather phenomenon, which has been linked to the hot and dry weather in South America this year, has displayed signs of weakening over the past two weeks, Australia's weather bureau said. The grain markets remained under pressure from a U.S. Agriculture Department report last week pegging corn and soybean supplies above expectations and wheat seedings bigger than market estimates. Still, the drought conditions have caused many crop watchers to lower their estimates of the South American crops beyond the cuts to production the U.S. Agriculture Department made in its monthly supply-and-demand report last week. Private analyst Michael Cordonnier lowered his forecast of Brazil's 2011/12 soybean production to 71 million tonnes, down 1 million from his previous estimate. He cut his forecast for the Argentine soy crop by 1 million tonnes to 50 million tonnes. For corn, the closely watched Cordonnier cut 2 million tonnes from his forecast for Argentine production and 1 million tonnes from his forecast for Brazil's crop. "We don't think that the rains over the weekend will make a huge difference as on a longer term basis and the dry weather will result into lower yields," said Chung Yang. Prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.25 1.00 +0.17% -1.90% 616.23 29 CBOT corn 595.25 1.75 +0.29% -1.45% 616.67 28 CBOT soy 1183.00 -0.50 -0.04% -0.04% 1173.50 44 CBOT rice $14.55 -$0.03 -0.21% +0.76% $14.42 56 WTI crude $101.40 $0.81 +0.81% +0.69% $99.41 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.285 $0.009 +0.70% +1.30% USD/AUD 1.039 0.015 +1.49% +1.88% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)