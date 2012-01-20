* Corn, soy ease as rally in equity markets peters out
* Forecasts for rain in Argentina also weigh on prices
* Corn, wheat, soy all still set for modest weekly gain
(Adds quotes, updates prices, previous Singapore)
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Jan 20 U.S. corn and soybeans
turned lower on Friday as a rally in equity markets stalled and
the dollar strengthened while wheat prices were little changed.
A rally for European stocks and the euro ran out of steam on
Friday, with markets focused on debt talks between Greece and
its private creditors that may prove the trigger for the next
leg of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Dealers said weather in South America remained a key focus
with recent rainfall improving the outlook for corn and soybean
crops in Argentina and helping to keep a lid on the market.
"The biggest constraint on price rises is that those
production concerns in South America have eased compared with a
fortnight ago," said Luke Mathews, Commodities Strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery fell
1-3/4 cents or 0.3 percent to $6.04-1/4 a bushel by 1220 GMT.
The contract remains on track to snap a two-week losing streak
with a small weekly gain of about 0.8 percent.
Much-needed rain was expected in dry crop areas of Argentina
Friday through Tuesday.
"We are expecting widespread rains throughout South America
this weekend and into early next week," said Mathews. "There is
a forecast of follow up rain a week or so after that, so it
appears that significant crop production concerns in Argentina
have eased."
LATE PLANTED SOY LOSSES
Corn yields in Argentina are likely to still be well below
last season after a dry spell during the key pollination stage.
"For now we're in a wait-and-see phase," a French futures
dealer said. "We're waiting to see what the weather brings."
Argentina's government also said on Thursday that there
would be losses in late-planted soy areas which have received
practically no rain since they were sown.
CBOT March soy fell 5-1/4 cents or 0.4 percent to
$11.91-3/4. The contract is on track for a weekly gain of nearly
three percent.
"Markets will continue to focus on South American weather
and future USDA cuts in Argentine/Brazilian corn production
estimates cannot be ruled out," Jonathan Lane, trading manager
of UK merchant Gleadell said in a market note on Friday.
Lane added, however, that "fundamentals of the market still
point to abundant supplies of wheat and other feed-grains."
CBOT March wheat was unchanged at $6.05-3/4 a bushel
and was on track for a marginal weekly gain of 0.6 percent.
March milling wheat in Paris was also flat at 198.50
euros a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)