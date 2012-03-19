SYDNEY, March 19 U.S. soy climbed to its highest levels in six months in early Asian trade on Monday, driven by strong demand for U.S. supplies. U.S. soy rose 0.37 percent to $13.77-1/2 per bushel, levels not seen since September 2011. CBOT corn also extended gains to $6.75-1/2, up on Friday's high of 6.75-1/4 on tight supplies. Wheat rose 0.25 percent to $6.74-1/2 boosted by strong corn prices and worries of colder weather in top wheat state Kansas. FUNDAMENTALS * Deferred soybean contracts supported by concerns that U.S. farmers might not plant enough soybeans this spring to meet demand. Allendale Inc pegged U.S. 2012 soybean plantings at 74.495 million acres, down from 75.0 million in 2011, based on a producer survey. * Agricultural advisory firm Allendale Inc on Friday put 2012 U.S. corn seedings at 95.012 million acres, the biggest since 1944, following a farmer survey. * Prices were supported by ideas that China would need to import corn amid soaring domestic prices and tight supplies. * Unseasonably warm weather accompanied by some crop-friendly rainfall beginning next week is boosting prospects for 2012 U.S. wheat, corn and soybean production. High temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s (degrees Fahrenheit) to 80s F, unusually warm readings for this time of the year MARKET NEWS * The yen was on the defensive in Asia on Monday with the euro reaching a fresh five-month high against the Japanese currency, while the dollar nursed losses following a setback late last week * Oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday on support from the continuing tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program and the potential for supply disruptions in the region along with the weaker dollar. * Asian shares edged higher and the dollar was firm against the yen on Monday with investors buoyed after the U.S. market hit an almost four-year high last week and with higher European stocks reflecting signs of growing stability in the euro zone. Data/Events 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Wkly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Wkly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Wkly Grains prices at 0015 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 674.50 2.50 +0.37% +1.47% 654.38 66 CBOT corn 675.50 2.50 +0.37% +0.97% 648.16 67 CBOT soy 1377.50 3.50 +0.25% +0.62% 1301.04 89 CBOT rice $14.56 $0.02 +0.14% +1.64% $14.33 67 WTI crude $107.39 $0.33 +0.31% +2.17% $104.62 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.317 $0.000 -0.03% -0.03% USD/AUD 1.059 0.001 +0.09% +0.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Writing by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)