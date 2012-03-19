* Old-crop May corn climbs to over 4-month peak * China likely to buy more U.S. corn, support prices * U.S. soy climbs to six-month top on China demand * Lower LatAm supplies continue to support beans (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 19 U.S. old-crop corn rose for a third straight session on Monday to its highest since November on expectations of more Chinese purchases, while soybeans were little changed, taking a breather after climbing to a six-month top. Soybeans have rallied for five consecutive weeks amid lower supplies from drought-hit Brazil and Argentina, while the focus is now shifting to this year's U.S. plantings. "U.S. export sales and lower supplies from South America have had supportive influence for the entire oilseeds complex, including the palm oil," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The market is looking at end of the month plantings report from U.S. Department of Agriculture, so there could be some positioning ahead of that report." Chicago Board of Trade corn for May delivery rose 0.2 percent to $6.74 a bushel by 0259 GMT, the highest since November 10, while China's Dalian corn was steady at 2,483 yuan a tonne, just shy of Friday's record high of 2,497 yuan. Wheat futures, which have followed corn higher, rose on Monday with the benchmark May contract up half a cent to $6.72-1/2 a bushel. May soybeans were trading down half a cent to $13.73-1/2 a bushel after touching a six-month high of $13.78 a bushel on a continuation chart. The market is expecting China to buy more corn from the United States in the coming weeks to cool the domestic prices. The USDA last week reported the sale of 240,000 tonnes of corn to an unknown buyer, which traders speculated was headed for China as the announcement came days after rumours in the Chicago market of China buying U.S. corn. Some traders are expecting the USDA to announce further sales as the rumours had China buying up to 600,000 tonnes of corn from the United States. The spotlight is turning to USDA's report on March 30 which will show U.S. quarterly grain stocks as of March 1 and acreage planted with corn and soybeans. The planting intentions report will be the first survey-based estimate of corn and soybean acreage in the United States. With corn seeding expected sooner than usual this spring due to a mild winter, the data could be more accurate than usual. Agricultural advisory firm Allendale Inc on Friday pegged 2012 U.S. corn seedings at 95.012 million aces, the biggest since 1944, following a farmer survey. The group also pegged soybean acres at 74.495 million, below a 75 million-acre forecast at the USDA's outlook forum last month and below a recent forecast for 75.128 million by analytical firm Informa Economics. Noncommercials, which include hedge funds, have been raising bullish bets in CBOT soybeans and options. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitment of Traders report on Friday showed that non-commercials raised their net long positions in soybeans for a sixth straight week to the largest in 13 months at 148,420 contracts. Some analysts have cautioned investors that risks are high in soybean futures and that any negative shock could trigger a cascade of selling by hedge funds. Prices at 0259 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 672.50 0.50 +0.07% +1.17% 654.28 65 CBOT corn 674.00 1.00 +0.15% +0.75% 648.10 66 CBOT soy 1373.50 -0.50 -0.04% +0.33% 1300.83 86 CBOT rice $14.53 -$0.01 -0.03% +1.47% $14.33 66 WTI crude $107.31 $0.25 +0.23% +2.09% $104.62 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.316 $0.005 +0.40% +0.33% USD/AUD 1.059 0.003 +0.31% +0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)