* Wheat down 3 percent on crop-friendly U.S. rains * CFTC shows larger-than-expected fund selling in CBOT wheat * Corn off four-month peak, soy slips from 6-month high * Cash markets for corn, soybeans easing (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, March 19 U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 3 percent Monday on technical selling and wetter forecasts for the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt this week that should boost crop development. "We're hearing a half-inch to 1-1/2 inches (2.5 cm) (of rain) today and tomorrow. That's a little more than what they were talking about on Friday," said Rich Nelson, analyst with Allendale Inc. As well, data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission late Friday indicated larger-than-expected sales of Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures by large speculators in the week ended March 13, a signal that prompted further selling on Monday, Nelson said. U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on profit-taking after the markets ran to multimonth highs on export demand and supply worries. Bearish chart signals in all three grain markets added pressure, analysts said. In wheat, corn and soybeans, the front contract months closed lower after notching an "outside day" -- setting higher highs and lower lows than the previous session. The pattern could signal that the markets have peaked for the time being. CBOT May wheat settled down 19-3/4 cents at $6.52-1/4 per bushel. May corn ended down 9-1/2 cents at $6.63-1/2 a bushel, retreating after reaching $6.75-3/4, the contract's highest level since November. Front-month May soybean futures ended down 7-1/2 cents at $13.66-1/2 a bushel, reversing after reaching $13.78, the highest spot price since mid-September. Corn and soybeans faced pressure from softening cash markets amid scattered farmer sales and unseasonably mild weather that should favor an early start to corn planting in the United States, the world's biggest supplier. "Planting has started in the southern (Corn) Belt. It's just a field here and a field there, but it's an awakening -- if we've got corn going in in March, it's going to make for a pretty early harvest," said Karl Setzer, grains analyst with the MaxYield Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa. Soybean futures have rallied for five straight weeks on robust U.S. exports, especially to top buyer China, amid lower supplies from drought-hit Brazil and Argentina. The market has also drawn support from worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough new-crop soybeans this spring to meet global demand. Noncommercials, which include hedge funds, have been raising bullish bets in CBOT soybeans and options. The CFTC's weekly data showed that noncommercials raised their net long positions in soybeans for a sixth straight week to the largest in 13 months at 148,420 contracts. Some traders say negative news could spark heavy liquidation ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's March 30 reports on planting intentions and quarterly stocks. The plantings report will be the first survey-based estimate of corn and soybean acreage in the United States. With corn seeding expected sooner than usual, the data could be more accurate than usual. The market is anticipating an increase in U.S. corn plantings from the previous year and little change in U.S. soybean acreage. Agricultural advisory firm Allendale Inc on Friday pegged 2012 U.S. corn seedings at 95.012 million acres (38.45 million hectares), the biggest since 1944, following a farmer survey. The group pegged soybean acres at 74.495 million, below a 75 million-acre forecast at the USDA's outlook forum last month which matched the 2011 soy plantings figure of 75 million. Prices at 2:20 p.m. CDT (1920 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 663.50 -9.50 -1.4% 2.6% CBOT soy 1366.50 -7.50 -0.6% 14.0% CBOT meal 370.90 -3.50 -0.9% 19.9% CBOT soyoil 55.40 -0.10 -0.2% 6.4% CBOT wheat 652.25 -19.75 -2.9% -0.1% CBOT rice 1460.50 7.00 0.5% 0.0% EU wheat 210.25 -3.50 -1.6% 3.8% US crude 108.00 0.94 0.9% 9.3% Dow Jones 13,253 20 0.2% 8.5% Gold 1662.04 8.35 0.5% 6.3% Euro/dollar 1.3238 0.006 0.4% 2.3% Dollar Index 79.4550 -0.3320 -0.4% -0.9% Baltic Freight 879 5 0.6% -49.4% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in; Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Jim Marshall)