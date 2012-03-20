(Fixes headline) SYDNEY, March 20 U.S. corn futures edged lower in early trade on Tuesday on profit-taking after scaling multi-month highs on export demand and supply worries in earlier sessions. Wheat was little changed after falling 3 percent on weather concerns. Soybean futures were steady after rallying for five straight weeks on robust U.S. exports, especially to top buyer China. However, focus will be on the truckers strike in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * Traders said CBOT soybeans were over-bought and are due for a partial setback at least. Front-month May soybeans reached an overnight high of $13.78, the highest spot price since Sept. 15, 2011. * Argentina's grains truckers called an indefinite strike on Monday to demand higher pay rates, just as the country starts its key soy harvesting season. * Corn and soybeans faced pressure from softening cash markets amid scattered farmer sales and unseasonal mild weather that should favor an early start to corn planting in the United States, the world's biggest supplier. * Some traders say negative news could spark heavy liquidation ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's March 30 reports on planting intentions and quarterly stocks.. * The plantings report will be the first survey-based estimate of corn and soybean acreage in the United States. With corn seeding expected sooner than usual, the data could be more accurate than usual.  MARKET NEWS * The euro climbed to a more than one-week high against the dollar on Monday after an orderly auction of Greek default insurance supported views that Greece's threat to the euro zone has diminished. * Brent crude prices edged lower on Monday on rising output from Saudi Arabia and Libya, while refinery problems helped push U.S. crude higher. * The S&P 500 extended its rally on Monday to climb within 10 percent of its historic closing high, after Apple said it would pay a $10 billion annual dividend and buy back stock. Data/Events 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1230 U.S. Build permits: change mm Dec 1230 U.S. House starts mm: change Dec 1230 U.S. Housing starts number mm Feb 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Mar 16 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Mar 16 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Mar 16 Grains prices at 0025 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.00 -0.25 -0.04% -2.98% 652.82 47 CBOT corn 662.25 -1.25 -0.19% -1.60% 648.30 50 CBOT soy 1367.50 1.00 +0.07% -0.47% 1304.88 77 CBOT rice $14.62 $0.01 +0.10% +0.58% $14.35 68 WTI crude $107.80 -$0.29 -0.27% +0.69% $105.00 62 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.324 $0.000 -0.02% +0.47% USD/AUD 1.060 -0.001 -0.10% +0.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Ramya Venugopal)