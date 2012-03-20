* Wheat down 1 pct on warm, wet weather in U.S. Plains * Corn, soy fall after rising to multi-month top * Market eyes increase in U.S. corn plantings * Argentine truckers strike as soy harvest starts (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat extended losses on Tuesday, sliding more than 1 percent as forecasts of crop-friendly weather in the U.S. Plains boosted supply prospects. Corn fell to its lowest in almost a week and soybeans dropped for a second day in a row on a softening cash market and profit-taking after both markets climbed to multi-month highs on Monday. "Warm temperatures and scattered rain in the U.S. are promoting rapid development of the winter wheat crop," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Forecast relief to dryness in southwest Europe and western Canada is also weighing on values." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 1.3 percent to $6.44 a bushel by 0232 GMT, taking combined losses over two sessions to more than 4 percent. Rain showers are expected to march across parts of the Plains and U.S. Midwest, which should benefit the wheat crop. Texas A & M University entomologist James Swart said the weather conditions and crop development rate this season are highly unusual, with wheat development 10 days to two weeks ahead of normal. There was additional pressure on the wheat market as Russia said there was no need to restrict grain exports during the current crop year, which saw the country emerge from a near-total ban to export record volumes. Data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission late on Friday indicated larger-than-expected sales of CBOT wheat futures by large speculators in the week ended March 13, a signal that has prompted further selling. In other grain markets, May corn lost 1.1 percent to $6.56-1/4 a bushel, after rising to its the highest since Nov. 10 on Monday. May soybeans were down 0.6 percent to $13.58 a bushel, drifting further from six-month highs. Soybean futures have rallied for five straight weeks on robust U.S. exports, especially to top buyer China, amid lower supplies from drought-hit Brazil and Argentina. The market has also drawn support from worries that U.S. farmers might not plant enough new-crop soybeans this spring to meet global demand. But corn and soybeans faced pressure from softening cash markets since Monday amid scattered farmer sales and unseasonably mild weather that should favour an early start to corn planting in the U.S. The market is anticipating an increase in U.S. corn plantings from the previous year and little change in U.S. soybean acreage. Investors are also closely watching an indefinite strike by Argentina's truckers to demand higher pay rates, parking their rigs in protest just as exporters were counting on them to haul freshly harvested soybeans to port. Grains powerhouse Argentina is the world's No. 1 supplier of soyoil, a feedstock for the booming international biofuels sector. It is also a top soybean and corn exporter. Prices at 0232 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.00 -8.25 -1.26% -4.17% 652.55 42 CBOT corn 656.25 -7.25 -1.09% -2.49% 648.10 44 CBOT soy 1358.00 -8.50 -0.62% -1.16% 1304.57 66 CBOT rice $14.58 -$0.03 -0.21% +1.78% $14.33 66 WTI crude $107.57 -$0.52 -0.48% +0.48% $105.00 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.012 +0.92% +0.85% USD/AUD 1.057 0.001 +0.08% -0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)