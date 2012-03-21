SYDNEY, Mar 21 U.S. grains rebounded slightly on Wednesday after losses in the previous session, when traders unwound gains due to bearish chart signals and favorable weather for crops in the United States. U.S. Soybean futures rose 0.17 percent to $13.47-1/4 per bushel, though that was still a 21 cent discount to Friday's six week high. FUNDAMENTALS * Rain showers expected across parts of the U.S. Plains and Midwest should benefit the developing winter wheat crop. * Worries about a slowing pace of economic growth in China, the world's biggest soy importer, added pressure. * A strike by Argentine truckers disrupted the flow of corn and soybeans to the country's main ports for a second day on Tuesday after union leaders failed to reach a deal with the government. * Strikes are closely watched by grains traders and bondholders. Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la Plata, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the grain exporters that operate in Argentina. * Glencore, the world's largest commodities trader, is buying Canada's leading grain handler, Viterra, in a cash deal valuing it at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion). MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on Wednesday as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors dump commodity currencies including the Australian dollar. * Oil dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia sought to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the global economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any supply shortfall. * A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks. Data/Events 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb 1400 EZ Euroilstock refinery output Feb 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly 2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2012 2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2012 Grains prices at 0031 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 644.00 1.50 +0.23% -1.26% 651.63 41 CBOT corn 648.50 1.00 +0.15% -2.26% 647.95 39 CBOT soy 1347.25 2.25 +0.17% -1.41% 1307.78 55 CBOT rice $14.36 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.68% $14.34 56 WTI crude $106.48 $0.41 +0.39% -1.49% $105.22 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.003 +0.20% +0.09% USD/AUD 1.050 0.002 +0.16% -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Joseph Radford)