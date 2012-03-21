SYDNEY, Mar 21 U.S. grains rebounded slightly on
Wednesday after losses in the previous session, when traders
unwound gains due to bearish chart signals and favorable weather
for crops in the United States.
U.S. Soybean futures rose 0.17 percent to $13.47-1/4 per
bushel, though that was still a 21 cent discount to Friday's six
week high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rain showers expected across parts of the U.S. Plains and
Midwest should benefit the developing winter wheat crop.
* Worries about a slowing pace of economic growth in China, the
world's biggest soy importer, added pressure.
* A strike by Argentine truckers disrupted the flow of corn
and soybeans to the country's main ports for a second day on
Tuesday after union leaders failed to reach a deal with the
government.
* Strikes are closely watched by grains traders and
bondholders. Cargill, Bunge, Molinos Rio de la
Plata, Noble and Louis Dreyfus are among the
grain exporters that operate in Argentina.
* Glencore, the world's largest commodities trader, is
buying Canada's leading grain handler, Viterra, in a cash
deal valuing it at C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion).
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar started with a spring in its step on Wednesday
as renewed worries about Chinese growth saw investors dump
commodity currencies including the Australian dollar.
* Oil dropped nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia
sought to knock back crude's price rise that has threatened the
global economy, with the oil minister offering the most detailed
argument to date that the OPEC nation was prepared to meet any
supply shortfall.
* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and
industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were
contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.
Data/Events
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1400 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Feb
1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb
1400 EZ Euroilstock refinery output Feb
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Mar 2012
2350 Japan Exports yy Feb 2012
Grains prices at 0031 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 644.00 1.50 +0.23% -1.26% 651.63 41
CBOT corn 648.50 1.00 +0.15% -2.26% 647.95 39
CBOT soy 1347.25 2.25 +0.17% -1.41% 1307.78 55
CBOT rice $14.36 -$0.01 -0.03% -1.68% $14.34 56
WTI crude $106.48 $0.41 +0.39% -1.49% $105.22 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.325 $0.003 +0.20% +0.09%
USD/AUD 1.050 0.002 +0.16% -1.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Joseph Radford)