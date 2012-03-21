* Worries about slowing Chinese growth to pressure grains * Mild weather conditions to put pressure on prices * Traders anticipate increase in U.S. corn plantings By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, March 21 U.S. corn and soybean futures inched back on Wednesday after posting their biggest daily declines since January a day earlier, triggered by fund liquidation of long positions, with wheat following them higher. But analysts expect grains to fall again, hit by fears of lower soybean demand from top importer China and better weather in the United States. "Today's gain is just a rebound from last night's sell-off and going forward, I see some downside, but a limited one," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, a commodity research firm based in Sydney. Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.50 a bushel by 0444 GMT, after settling 16 cents lower on Tuesday. May wheat gained 0.6 percent to $6.46-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans jumped 0.3 percent to $13.50. "Apprehensions of slowing growth in China, improved weather conditions in the United States and the USDA report, scheduled for next week, will put some downward pressure on grains," Barratt said. China buys nearly two-thirds of the world's soybeans and import needs will be hit by any economic slowdown, a concern that resurfaced a f ter BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, said the country's iron ore demand was showing signs of "flattening". Asian shares eased on Wednesday, as the worries about China's slowing economy dampened the optimism generated by a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy that has been pushing equity markets higher since late last year. The market anticipates next week's United States Department of Agriculture report will show an increase in U.S. corn plantings from last year but little change in the U.S. soybean acreage. Traders believe good weather conditions in the U.S. Midwest this week should favour early plantings of corn and soybean crops. The market expects rains, likely across parts of the U.S. Plains and Midwest, to benefit the developing winter wheat crop. The market is also watching a strike by Argentina's truckers for higher pay, which disrupted the flow of corn and soybeans to the country's main ports for a second day on Tuesday. Grains shrugged off the weaker dollar, which was down 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies. Weakness in the dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for investors holding other currencies. Traders said Chicago grains were partly influenced by a rise in crude oil prices that took Brent towards $125 a barrel on Wednesday, rebounding from sharp losses a day earlier. Grains prices at 0444 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 646.50 4.00 +0.62% -0.73% 654.68 45 CBOT corn 650.00 2.50 +0.39% -1.44% 645.08 41 CBOT soy 1350.00 5.00 +0.37% +1.16% 1286.33 58 CBOT rice $14.42 $0.05 +0.35% +0.49% $14.30 58 WTI crude $106.54 $0.47 +0.44% +0.19% $103.73 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 $0.011 +0.87% +1.19% USD/AUD 1.049 -0.002 -0.23% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential