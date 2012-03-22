SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. corn rose on Thursday
after a sell-off in the last three sessions, but indications of
an early start to planting in the United States kept a lid on
gains.
Wheat also rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, while
soybeans extended gains into a second day, propped up by talk of
Chinese demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. soybeans built on gains made overnight on
rumors that China bought two cargoes of U.S. soybeans. Soy
prices rose slightly to $13.55-1/2 per bushel by 0107 GMT. Corn
and wheat gained 0.7 percent.
* A strike by truckers in Argentina added to worries about
the availability of South American soy supplies.
* China is on course to import 25 percent more soybeans in
the first half of this year than the first six months of 2010,
an official think tank said.
* Investors are now awaiting a key U.S. Department of
Agriculture report of prospective U.S. crop plantings, scheduled
to be released on March 30.
* For corn, summer-like weather in the U.S. Midwest this
month fueled ideas that farmers are likely to plant corn
aggressively, a factor that hung over the market.
* Also bearish for corn was news that China bought about
350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia this week. European
traders said they believed China was turning to feed wheat
because of current high corn prices.
* Grain farmers in western Europe are keeping their eyes on
rain forecasts as concerns mount that persistent dryness could
further cut yields following damage linked to the cold snap
earlier this year.
* Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co 8031.T,
Marubeni Corp 8002.T and Noble Group NOBG.SI, are in the running
for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued
at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro nursed losses in Asia early on Thursday, slipping
from a near five-month high on the yen and two-week highs
against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put
fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds.
* U.S. crude futures remained at around $107 a barrel on
Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S.
crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC
exporter Saudi Arabia.
* U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the
energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed
the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs.
DATA/EVENTS (IN GMT)
0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
Grains prices at 0107 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.50 4.25 +0.67% -0.31% 650.53 42
CBOT corn 646.25 4.25 +0.66% -0.19% 647.85 40
CBOT soy 1355.50 0.50 +0.04% +0.78% 1311.98 61
CBOT rice $14.38 $0.04 +0.24% +0.10% $14.34 58
WTI crude $106.97 -$0.30 -0.28% +1.29% $105.50 56
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.001 +0.08% +0.01%
USD/AUD 1.046 0.001 +0.10% -0.14%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Himani Sarkar)