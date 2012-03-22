SYDNEY, March 22 U.S. corn rose on Thursday after a sell-off in the last three sessions, but indications of an early start to planting in the United States kept a lid on gains. Wheat also rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, while soybeans extended gains into a second day, propped up by talk of Chinese demand. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. soybeans built on gains made overnight on rumors that China bought two cargoes of U.S. soybeans. Soy prices rose slightly to $13.55-1/2 per bushel by 0107 GMT. Corn and wheat gained 0.7 percent. * A strike by truckers in Argentina added to worries about the availability of South American soy supplies. * China is on course to import 25 percent more soybeans in the first half of this year than the first six months of 2010, an official think tank said. * Investors are now awaiting a key U.S. Department of Agriculture report of prospective U.S. crop plantings, scheduled to be released on March 30. * For corn, summer-like weather in the U.S. Midwest this month fueled ideas that farmers are likely to plant corn aggressively, a factor that hung over the market. * Also bearish for corn was news that China bought about 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia this week. European traders said they believed China was turning to feed wheat because of current high corn prices. * Grain farmers in western Europe are keeping their eyes on rain forecasts as concerns mount that persistent dryness could further cut yields following damage linked to the cold snap earlier this year. * Several Asian trading firms, including Mitsui & Co 8031.T, Marubeni Corp 8002.T and Noble Group NOBG.SI, are in the running for U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, which could be valued at about $5 billion, according to sources familiar with the matter. MARKET NEWS * The euro nursed losses in Asia early on Thursday, slipping from a near five-month high on the yen and two-week highs against the greenback after worries over Spain's finances put fresh pressure on peripheral euro zone bonds. * U.S. crude futures remained at around $107 a barrel on Thursday after the market was buoyed by a surprise fall in U.S. crude inventories, which outweighed a supply pledge by top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia. * U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, weighed by the energy services sector, but gains in technology shares buoyed the Nasdaq and helped keep the S&P 500 near four-year highs. DATA/EVENTS (IN GMT) 0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Mar 0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012 0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Mar 2012 0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Mar 2012 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly Grains prices at 0107 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 640.50 4.25 +0.67% -0.31% 650.53 42 CBOT corn 646.25 4.25 +0.66% -0.19% 647.85 40 CBOT soy 1355.50 0.50 +0.04% +0.78% 1311.98 61 CBOT rice $14.38 $0.04 +0.24% +0.10% $14.34 58 WTI crude $106.97 -$0.30 -0.28% +1.29% $105.50 56 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.001 +0.08% +0.01% USD/AUD 1.046 0.001 +0.10% -0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Himani Sarkar)