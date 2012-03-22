* Wheat, corn gain on buoyant Chinese demand * Oil World cuts south America's soybean output forecast * Truckers' strike in Argentina threatens soy supplies By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, March 22 U.S. wheat and corn futures rose on Thursday, recovering after three straight sessions of losses due to expectations that China will import more grains after buying 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia. Soybean prices fell after settling higher in the previous session despite reports of buoyant demand from China, the world's biggest soy importer. Traders said soybeans could edge up again due to lower output forecasts from South America. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.55 percent to $6.39-3/4 a bushel by 0457 GMT, after settling 1.0 percent lower on Wednesday. May corn gained 0.62 percent to $6.46 a bushel, while soybeans lost 0.09 percent to $13.53-3/4. "Wheat imports by China are definitely big, bullish news and traders anticipate China's demand to be very strong in the days to come as it tries to cool higher grain prices," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore. "In my view, China will be buying more corn and wheat as well to keep local prices under check," she said. China bought 350,000 tonnes of feed wheat from Australia for $280 a tonnes, including cost and freight for June-July shipments this week. Corn prices in China's Dalian exchange climbed to a record high on March 19 and expectations that it will become a significant importer are propelling global grain prices higher. Last month, China's corn imports soared to 520,671 tonnes of corn, up from 1,035 tonnes in the February last year. The United States Department of Agriculture believes China will import at least 2 million tonnes of corn this year, but some analysts say China will not allow itself to become heavily dependant on foreign corn as it is on soybeans. China is the world's largest importer and consumer of soybeans, and Tan said lower output prospects in south America and higher demand from Beijing is supporting prices. On Tuesday, oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its Brazil's 2012 soybean output forecast by 1.5 million tonnes to 66.5 million tonnes against 75.3 million tonnes the previous year as drought and fungus ravaged the crop. The Hamburg-based agency also reduced its forecast of Argentina's 2012 crop by 0.5 million tonnes to 46.5 million tonnes, down from 49.2 million in 2011. Paraguay's crop is pegged at 4.0 million tonnes, down from 8.4 million tonnes in 2011. The United States is the world's largest soybean producer followed by Brazil, with Argentina in the third place. A strike by truckers in Argentina will add to worries about the availability of South American soy supplies. Grains prices at 0457 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 639.75 3.50 +0.55% -1.77% 654.46 41 CBOT corn 646.00 4.00 +0.62% -2.05% 644.94 40 CBOT soy 1353.75 -1.25 -0.09% +1.44% 1286.46 59 CBOT rice $14.41 $0.06 +0.45% +0.45% 14.30 59 WTI crude $106.53 -$0.74 -0.69% +0.18% $103.73 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.323 $0.008 +0.59% +0.92% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.012 -1.12% -1.60%