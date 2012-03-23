SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. corn and wheat extended gains for a second straight day on Friday as prices were supported by strong export demand, while soybeans also rose after dropping in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * CBOT May wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.50-3/4 by 0045 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent on Thursday. CBOT May corn gained 0.6 percent to $6.48-1/4 per bushel, after a 0.4 percent gain in the previous session. Soy prices were up 0.4 percent at $13.54-3/4 per bushel, recovering from Thursday's 0.4 percent drop. * U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts last week, helped by very active sales to top importer Japan, which purchased its biggest weekly volume in more than five months, according to USDA data. Net U.S. wheat export sales were also above expectations. * The weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report showed that export sales of soybeans were just 532,800 tonnes, the lowest in seven weeks and below the low end of trade estimates for 900,000 to 1 million tonnes. * Wheat has rallied despite warm and wet weather in the U.S. Plains that boosted prospects for this year's crops. Some traders warned that the early emerging winter wheat crop was vulnerable to damage from a freeze should temperatures buck forecasts and drop sharply in the coming weeks. * Argentine grain truckers have reached a deal to end a four-day-old strike over hauling rates that had delayed deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman for the drivers said. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries about the health of the global economy. * U.S. crude futures were steady above $105 a barrel on Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset fears that weak manufacturing data from China and Europe would hit oil demand. * Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in the euro zone and China. Data/Events 1400 U.S. New Home Sales Feb 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed Mar 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd Feb 1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed Feb 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 650.75 4.50 +0.70% +2.28% 650.61 50 CBOT corn 648.25 3.75 +0.58% +0.97% 648.12 42 CBOT soy 1354.75 5.25 +0.39% -0.02% 1315.83 60 CBOT rice $14.48 $0.07 +0.49% +0.91% $14.34 60 WTI crude $105.70 $0.35 +0.33% -1.46% $105.65 49 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.000 +0.02% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.040 0.001 +0.06% -0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)