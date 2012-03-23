SYDNEY, March 23 U.S. corn and wheat extended
gains for a second straight day on Friday as prices were
supported by strong export demand, while soybeans also rose
after dropping in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* CBOT May wheat rose 0.7 percent to $6.50-3/4 by 0045
GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent on Thursday. CBOT May corn
gained 0.6 percent to $6.48-1/4 per bushel, after a 0.4 percent
gain in the previous session.
Soy prices were up 0.4 percent at $13.54-3/4 per
bushel, recovering from Thursday's 0.4 percent drop.
* U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts last week,
helped by very active sales to top importer Japan, which
purchased its biggest weekly volume in more than five months,
according to USDA data. Net U.S. wheat export sales were also
above expectations.
* The weekly U.S. Agriculture Department report showed that
export sales of soybeans were just 532,800 tonnes, the lowest in
seven weeks and below the low end of trade estimates for 900,000
to 1 million tonnes.
* Wheat has rallied despite warm and wet weather in the U.S.
Plains that boosted prospects for this year's crops. Some
traders warned that the early emerging winter wheat crop was
vulnerable to damage from a freeze should temperatures buck
forecasts and drop sharply in the coming weeks.
* Argentine grain truckers have reached a deal to end a
four-day-old strike over hauling rates that had delayed
deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman for the drivers said.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen held on to overnight gains in Asia on
Friday, having risen across the board as investors gave risk
currencies like the Australian dollar a wide berth on worries
about the health of the global economy.
* U.S. crude futures were steady above $105 a barrel on
Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session, as
better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offset fears that weak
manufacturing data from China and Europe would hit oil
demand.
* Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday,
setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after
factory data showed a slowdown in the euro zone and China.
Data/Events
1400 U.S. New Home Sales Feb
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle on Feed Mar
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Placed on Fd Feb
1900 U.S. USDA-Cattle Marketed Feb
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 650.75 4.50 +0.70% +2.28% 650.61 50
CBOT corn 648.25 3.75 +0.58% +0.97% 648.12 42
CBOT soy 1354.75 5.25 +0.39% -0.02% 1315.83 60
CBOT rice $14.48 $0.07 +0.49% +0.91% $14.34 60
WTI crude $105.70 $0.35 +0.33% -1.46% $105.65 49
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.000 +0.02% -0.08%
USD/AUD 1.040 0.001 +0.06% -0.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)