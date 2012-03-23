* Soy shrugs off concerns of any drop in Chinese demand * Weaker dollar lends support to U.S. grains * Fears of economic slowdown could weigh on grains By Mayank Bhardwaj NEW DELHI, March 23 Chicago grains rose on Friday, with soybean prices fuelled by the prospect of drought in leading producers Brazil and Argentina, while wheat and corn benefited from robust export numbers. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans rose 0.9 percent to $13.61 a bushel by 0444 GMT. Soybeans have fallen in three of the last four days, setting back from a four session winning streak last week. Soybeans shrugged off concerns over any drop in demand from China, the world's top buyer, which takes nearly two-thirds of world supply. "Traders see a good deal of buying opportunity in soybean as prices dropped last night and that is the reason for soy to edge up," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. For the week, soy is headed for a fall of about one percent, snapping a run of five weeks of gains, while wheat and corn were down more than 3 percent. And grains could face pressure next week, Davis said. "In some quarters, there is a concern about weakening Chinese and European economies and the slowdown could impact corn, wheat and soybean but the extent of the impact remains to be seen," he added. The euro zone's economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity. Data on Thursday showed China's economic momentum slowed in March as factory activity shrank for a fifth straight month, leaving investors fretting about the risks to global growth. Wheat and corn futures jumped on encouraging export sales data, extending the previous session's gains on strong export demand for both, with May wheat up 0.5 percent to $6.49-3/4 a bushel, while corn gained 0.7 percent to $6.48-3/4 a bushel. A weaker dollar also lent support, traders said. A weaker dollar, down 0.08 percent against a basket of currencies, makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for investors holding other currencies. Traders keenly watch weekly export data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and a rise in overseas sales by the United States pushes up prices. A USDA report showed corn export sales at 917,100 tonnes, the largest in five weeks, against analyst expectations for sales between 650,000 and 850,000 tonnes. Wheat export sales of 541,300 tonnes topped trade expectations of 400,000 to 500,000 tonnes. But U.S. soybean export sales missed expectations, falling to the lowest point in seven weeks. On Tuesday, oilseeds analyst Oil World cut its 2012 soybean output forecast for Brazil by 1.5 million tonnes to 66.5 million tonnes, down 12 percent from 75.3 million last year. The Hamburg-based agency also reduced its forecast for Argentina's 2012 crop by 0.5 million tonnes to 46.5 million tonnes, down 5.5 percent from 49.2 million last year. Grains prices at 0444 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 649.75 3.50 +0.54% -0.23% 654.79 49 CBOT corn 648.75 4.25 +0.66% -1.63% 645.03 42 CBOT soy 1361.00 11.50 +0.85% +1.99% 1286.70 64 CBOT rice $14.53 $0.12 +0.87% +1.29% $14.31 63 WTI crude $105.49 $0.14 +0.13% -0.80% $103.70 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.320 $0.005 +0.38% +0.70% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.011 -1.08% -1.55%