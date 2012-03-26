March 26, SYDNEY U.S. soybean futures extended
gains in early trade on Monday, on fears of drought-reduced
crops in South America and the view that early corn seeding in
the U.S. Midwest could divert planted acres from soybeans.
U.S. wheat and corn futures marked time as the market awaits
USDA crop data due later in the week and as unseasonably mild
weather in the U.S. boosted supply prospects.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Argentina's agriculture ministry on Thursday projected the
country's 2011/12 soy harvest at 44 million tonnes, below USDA's
latest forecast for 46.5 million.
* Oilseeds analyst Oil World last week cut estimates for soy
crops in Brazil and Argentina by a combined 2 million tonnes.
* Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures hit nine-month highs
on Friday on an upbeat demand outlook and as top palm oil
producer Indonesia planned to raise its export tax from April.
* Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by
around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first
sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates
from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company.
* Almost half a million tonnes of grain has arrived at Iran's
major food port and Turkish banks are being used by the Islamic
Republic as an alternative trade financing route to sidestep
Western sanctions, trade sources say. [ID:nL6E8EMBHG}
* Argentine grain truckers have reached a deal to end a
four-day-old strike over hauling rates that had delayed
deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman for the drivers said.
* The USDA is due to release its quarterly grains stocks
estimates report and prospective plantings on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback
on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian
dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent
worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their
gains.
* Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
* U.S. stocks advanced in light volume on Friday, buoyed by
rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept
showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so
far this year.
DATA/EVENTS
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 2012
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Mar 2012
0800 Germany Ifo expectations Mar 2012
U.S. Build permits R chg mm Feb
1400 U.S. Pending homes index Feb
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
Grains prices at 0124 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30
RSI
CBOT wheat 654.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.24% 651.30
52
CBOT corn 646.00 -0.50 -0.08% +0.23% 648.46
41
CBOT soy 1373.00 7.25 +0.53% +1.74% 1320.81
67
CBOT rice $14.63 $0.03 +0.17% +1.53% $14.37
64
WTI crude $106.64 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.22% $105.95
54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.327 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.00%
USD/AUD 1.045 -0.001 -0.09% -0.07%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Joseph Radford)