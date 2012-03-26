March 26, SYDNEY U.S. soybean futures extended gains in early trade on Monday, on fears of drought-reduced crops in South America and the view that early corn seeding in the U.S. Midwest could divert planted acres from soybeans. U.S. wheat and corn futures marked time as the market awaits USDA crop data due later in the week and as unseasonably mild weather in the U.S. boosted supply prospects. FUNDAMENTALS * Argentina's agriculture ministry on Thursday projected the country's 2011/12 soy harvest at 44 million tonnes, below USDA's latest forecast for 46.5 million. * Oilseeds analyst Oil World last week cut estimates for soy crops in Brazil and Argentina by a combined 2 million tonnes. * Benchmark Malaysian palm oil futures hit nine-month highs on Friday on an upbeat demand outlook and as top palm oil producer Indonesia planned to raise its export tax from April. * Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company. * Almost half a million tonnes of grain has arrived at Iran's major food port and Turkish banks are being used by the Islamic Republic as an alternative trade financing route to sidestep Western sanctions, trade sources say. [ID:nL6E8EMBHG} * Argentine grain truckers have reached a deal to end a four-day-old strike over hauling rates that had delayed deliveries to export ports, a spokeswoman for the drivers said. * The USDA is due to release its quarterly grains stocks estimates report and prospective plantings on Friday. MARKET NEWS * The euro held near a three-week high against the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar steadied from a hammering last week, though persistent worries on the global economy were seen keeping a lid on their gains. * Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. * U.S. stocks advanced in light volume on Friday, buoyed by rising energy and basic materials shares, as the S&P 500 kept showing resilience even as it posted its second negative week so far this year. DATA/EVENTS 0800 Germany Ifo business climate Mar 2012 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions Mar 2012 0800 Germany Ifo expectations Mar 2012 U.S. Build permits R chg mm Feb 1400 U.S. Pending homes index Feb 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly Grains prices at 0124 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 654.25 0.00 +0.00% +1.24% 651.30 52 CBOT corn 646.00 -0.50 -0.08% +0.23% 648.46 41 CBOT soy 1373.00 7.25 +0.53% +1.74% 1320.81 67 CBOT rice $14.63 $0.03 +0.17% +1.53% $14.37 64 WTI crude $106.64 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.22% $105.95 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.327 -$0.001 -0.05% +0.00% USD/AUD 1.045 -0.001 -0.09% -0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Joseph Radford)