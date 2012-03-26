* AgRural cuts Brazil crop estimate 1.9 pct due to drought
* Large U.S. planting outlook weighs on corn
* Traders await USDA crop reports due Friday
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 26 U.S. soybean futures soared to
a six-month high o n M onday as diminishing projections for the
crop in Brazil, projected to be the top exporter of the oilseed,
increased the need for ample U.S. supply.
Soybeans for May delivery closed up 13-3/4 cents, or 1
percent, at $13.79-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade,
paring gains after stronger advances earlier in the session.
Corn prices fell, while wheat moved modestly higher.
Increasing worries about crop damage from drought in Brazil
revved up a battle for acres in the United States ahead of a key
U.S. Department of Agriculture prospective plantings report on
Friday, analysts said.
U.S. farmers need to plant enough acres to meet global
demand, as foreign buyers may shift purchases to the United
States from South America due to Brazil's crop losses. However,
U.S. farmers are expected to raise plantings only slightly to
75.4 million acres from 75 million last year, according to a
Reuters survey of analysts.
"The heart and soul of the bean market has been the report
and the supply side and getting enough acres," said Mike Zuzolo,
president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.
Crop forecaster AgRural helped renew supply concerns by
cutting its outlook for Brazil's soy harvest by 1.9 percent from
February to 66.7 million tons.
Top oilseed analyst Thomas Mielke of Oil World warned the
research house could lower its estimate of Brazil's soy crop to
as low as 64.5 million tonnes and that prices would likely top
$14 a bushel. Last week, Oil World dropped its
forecast by 2.2 percent to 66.5 million tonnes.
"The world supply of beans has been dwindling," said Tomm
Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. "That
brought funds flooding in to buy beans and has led to a lot of
speculation about just how tight supplies could become this
summer."
Large speculators have responded to increasing concerns
about supplies by raising their net long position on Chicago
Board of Trade soybean futures and options. They boosted long
positions for a seventh straight week to the largest on record,
regulatory data showed on Friday.
Many traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will
follow other forecasters and lower its estimate for Brazil's
crop in a separate monthly report in April. The department could
cut its estimate for South American soybean production 4 to 5
million tonnes, according to Benson-Quinn Commodities.
China, the world's top soy importer, has already stepped up
imports from the United States over the past weeks to try to
source enough to meet rising demand.
CORN, WHEAT ADVANCE
Corn prices retreated from early gains, as traders started
to take profits ahead of Friday's crop data. The USDA is
expected to estimate farmers will plant the biggest corn crop
since 1944.
Favorable weather conditions in the United States have
raised expectations that farmers in the world's top producer and
exporter would plant a large corn crop this spring.
Along with plantings estimates, the USDA will issue a report
on how much grain was in storage as of March 1. The average
analyst estimate for corn inventories was 6.15 billion bushels,
larger than many traders were expecting, Zuzolo said.
"People are just scared to death of Friday's corn numbers"
because they may indicate a big increase in supply, said Mike
Krueger, president of The Money Farm.
CBOT May corn closed down 8-3/4 cents or 1.4 percent
at $6.37-3/4 a bushel.
U.S. wheat prices rose on short-covering and concerns about
poor weather in European growing areas, with CBOT May
gaining 5-1/4 cents or 0.8 percent to $6.59-1/2 a bushel.
