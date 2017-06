SYDNEY, March 27 U.S. soy futures were steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday, after hitting six-month highs in the previous sessions, on lower projections for the Brazil harvest due to persistent drought. U.S. soybean for May delivery was quoted at $13.79-1/4 per bushel, almost unmoved from the close of the previous session. May corn and wheat were both trading up around 0.2 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * Crop forecaster AgRural helped renew supply concerns by cutting its outlook for Brazil's soy harvest by 1.9 percent from February to 66.7 million tons. * Large speculators have responded to increasing concerns about supplies by raising their net long position on Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options. They boosted long positions for a seventh straight week to the largest on record, regulatory data showed on Friday. * Many traders expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will follow other forecasters and lower its estimate for Brazil's crop in a separate monthly report in April. The department could cut its estimate for South American soybean production 4 to 5 million tonnes, according to Benson-Quinn Commodities. * The USDA is expected to estimate farmers will plant the biggest corn crop since 1944.. * Favorable weather conditions in the United States have raised expectations that farmers in the world's top producer and exporter would plant a large corn crop this spring. * U.S. wheat prices rose on short-covering and concerns about poor weather in European growing areas, with CBOT May gaining 5-1/4 cents or 0.8 percent to $6.59-1/2 a bushel. MARKET NEWS * The euro advanced against the dollar and yen for a second straight day on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. data and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's cautious comments on the job market spurred expectations for more policy easing. * Oil rose on Monday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reinforced expectations that interest rates will be kept low. * The S&P 500 rebounded from its worst week so far this year to retake a four-year high on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary policy will remain even though the job picture has begun to improve. DATA/EVENTS 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Jan 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Jan 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence Mar 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Mar 23 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Mar 23 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Mar 23 Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 660.25 0.75 +0.11% +0.92% 651.94 58 CBOT corn 639.50 1.75 +0.27% -1.08% 648.16 37 CBOT soy 1380.25 0.75 +0.05% +1.06% 1325.16 72 CBOT rice $14.73 -$0.08 -0.51% +0.89% $14.38 66 WTI crude $107.04 $0.01 +0.01% +0.16% $106.17 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.336 $0.000 +0.02% +0.66% USD/AUD 1.053 -0.001 -0.08% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)