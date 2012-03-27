* Soy traders take profits ahead of USDA reports Friday * USDA inventory, plantings report in focus * Wheat tumbles as fears about bad weather ease * Coming Up: Egypt's GASC wheat buy tender on Wednesday By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, March 27 U.S. soybean futures fell from a six-month high o n T uesday as traders booked profits ahead of highly anticipated crop reports due at the end of the week. Wheat prices came under heavier pressure as concerns eased about poor weather hurting global production, and corn prices also weakened. Overshadowing all the activity in the markets was uncertainty about U.S. Department of Agriculture quarterly grain-inventory and prospective plantings reports due on Friday. The department's estimates often cause wild price swings. Soybeans for May delivery lost 9-3/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $13.69-3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Traders took money off the table after soybeans climbed on Monday on increasing concerns about drought reducing output in South America. Crop losses in South America have increased demand for U.S. soybeans, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting private exporters struck a deal to sell 120,000 tonnes to top importer China. But in a move to even out positions ahead of the reports, some speculative traders unwound long soybean/short corn spread trades, said Tim Hannagan, analyst for PFG Best. "Today they just unwound it as part of the balancing act," he said. "This is a week when funds don't want to add more risk to their longs." Corn traders also nervously awaited the data, as corn futures have tumbled by the daily trading limit on the day of the past three quarterly inventory reports. The USDA will estimate soybean inventories as of March 1 at 1.387 billion bushels, up from 1.249 billion bushels a year earlier, and corn inventories at 6.15 billion bushels, down from 6.523 billion a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The USDA's last quarterly stocks report on Jan. 12 pegged corn supplies as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels -- 251 million bushels more than the average trade estimate for 9.391 billion. "Everybody keeps staring out there at Friday's numbers and they get more and more confused about what they should see or not see," said Jerry Gidel, analyst for Rice Dairy. Firm corn basis levels indicate inventories of the grain may be even tighter than expected, said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. He was preparing for the potential of a bullish surprise in the reports on Friday. Corn for May delivery ended down 7 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $6.30-3/4 a bushel. "Everybody is just absolutely terrified of what the USDA might tell us," Gerlach said. Talk of beneficial rain in the dry crop areas of western Europe weighed on wheat futures, said Jason Britt, president of Central States Commodities. Soft red winter wheat for May delivery slid 19-3/4 cents, or 3 percent, at $6.39-3/4 a bushel. The outlook for the U.S. crop also brightened a bit, with the USDA rating 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week earlier. Traders on Wednesday will look for results of a wheat tender from the Egyptian government's main wheat-buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, or GASC. It tendered to buy for an unspecified amount of wheat from global supplies for May 11-20 shipment. Prices at 2:33 p.m. CDT (1933 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 630.75 -7.00 -1.1% -2.4% CBOT soy 1379.50 -8.50 -0.6% 15.1% CBOT meal 376.00 -1.90 -0.5% 21.5% CBOT soyoil 55.10 -0.33 -0.6% 5.8% CBOT wheat 639.75 -19.75 -3.0% -2.0% CBOT rice 1509.50 29.00 2.0% 3.4% EU wheat 213.00 -4.25 -2.0% 5.2% US crude 106.95 -0.08 -0.1% 8.2% Dow Jones 13,226 -16 -0.1% 8.3% Gold 1681.16 -10.58 -0.6% 7.5% Euro/dollar 1.3329 -0.0024 -0.2% 3.0% Dollar Index 79.0840 0.1020 0.1% -1.4% Baltic Freight 917 5 0.6% -47.2%