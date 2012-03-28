SYDNEY, March 28 U.S. grain futures were steady
across the board in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as traders
turned their focus to the USDA quarterly grain-inventory and
planting report due out later this week.
Soybean futures fell from a six-month high in the previous
session as traders took profits ahead of the data, although the
market gleaned some support from expectations that China will
raise second-quarter soybean imports.
Wheat futures were also flat in early trade after talk of
rain in the dry crop areas of western Europe had weighed on
prices in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* USDA confirmed sales of 120,000 tonnes of new-crop U.S.
soybeans to China.
* Traders said China may have since bought another new-crop
U.S. cargo, as well as several routine purchases from Brazil for
shipment this summer.
* China seen raising soybean imports in the April-June 2012
quarter, including purchases of old-crop U.S. soybeans, as it
seeks to meet strong domestic demand and build up stocks,
oilseeds analysts Oil World said.
* Egypt's GASC set a tender on Tuesday to buy wheat for May
11-20 shipment.
* The Ethiopian government has extended the deadline in an
international tender to purchase 35,000 tonnes of milling wheat
from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, European traders said. Results awaited.
* The outlook for the U.S. crop also brightened a bit, with
the USDA rating 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top
producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week
earlier.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on
Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the
U.S. central bank does not take any options off the table and
needs to be prepared to respond however the economy
evolves.
* Brent crude prices dipped on Tuesday in tug-of-war trading
as market players factored concerns over disrupted supply
against the likelihood of a release of U.S. strategic oil
reserves to cap rising fuel costs
* U.S. stocks retreated from near four-year peaks on
Tuesday, while a batch of large-cap shares hit new highs, with
the help of portfolio managers snapping up top performers near
the end of the quarter.
Data/Events
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Mar 2012
0900 EZ Business climate Mar 2012
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Mar 2012
1230 U.S. GDP (third estimate) Q4
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Oct 2011
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Feb 2012
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Feb 2012
2350 Japan Indstl output prelim mm Feb 2012
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Feb 2012
Grains prices at 0050 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.00 0.25 +0.04% -2.96% 651.12 45
CBOT corn 631.00 0.25 +0.04% -1.06% 647.73 29
CBOT soy 1371.00 1.25 +0.09% -0.62% 1328.43 63
CBOT rice $15.07 -$0.03 -0.17% +1.79% $14.41 72
WTI crude $106.88 -$0.45 -0.42% -0.14% $106.36 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.001 +0.09% -0.20%
USD/AUD 1.043 -0.003 -0.28% -1.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
