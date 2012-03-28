* Soy up 0.6 pct, rebounds on LatAm supply concerns * Corn may see pressure from higher U.S. plantings * USDA inventory, plantings report in focus * Technicals see soy approaching 2008 high in 3 mths (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 28 Chicago soybeans bounced back on Wednesday, rising for three out of four sessions with support from China's off-season demand for U.S. cargoes following tight supplies from drought-hit South America. Corn edged higher on the back of soybeans, but the market hovered close to its lowest in more than a month on expectations for the most planted U.S. acres this year since 1944. "The focus is turning on plantings report but beans are supported around the current levels as China is showing pretty strong buying interest," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Yields in South America are also a concern." Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $13.78-1/2 a bushel by 0404 GMT, not far from Monday's six-month high of $13.88-1/2 a bushel. May corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.32-3/4 a bushel, after revisiting a low of $6.30-1/2 , its lowest since February. The market's focus is now shifting to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly grain-inventory and prospective plantings reports due on Friday. The department's estimates often cause wild price swings. China has been turning to the United States to seek larger volumes of soybeans in recent weeks, which is typically the peak marketing season for Brazil and Argentina. In a latest sign of Chinese demand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that exporters struck a deal to sell 120,000 tonnes to the world's top importer. Disappointing crops mainly in South America mean global end-August 2012 soybean stocks will fall to 60.60 million tonnes from 76.10 million tonnes in August 2011, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World forecast. Still, according to a Reuters poll of analysts the USDA will estimate domestic soybean inventories as of March 1 at 1.387 billion bushels, up from 1.249 billion bushels a year earlier, and corn inventories at 6.15 billion bushels, down from 6.523 billion a year earlier. The USDA's last quarterly stocks report on Jan. 12 pegged corn supplies as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels - 251 million bushels more than the average trade estimate for 9.391 billion. Wheat rose amid a broad-based strength in the grain market even though it is being weighed down by talk of beneficial rain in the dry crop areas of western Europe. CBOT wheat for May delivery rose half a percent to $6.43 a bushel. The outlook for the U.S. crop also brightened a bit, with the USDA rating 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week earlier. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold 4,000 wheat and sold 6,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0404 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 643.00 3.25 +0.51% -2.50% 651.23 47 CBOT corn 632.75 2.00 +0.32% -0.78% 647.77 32 CBOT soy 1378.50 8.75 +0.64% -0.07% 1328.68 67 CBOT rice $15.11 $0.01 +0.10% +2.06% $14.41 78 WTI crude $106.78 -$0.55 -0.51% -0.23% $106.38 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.001 +0.09% -0.21% USD/AUD 1.043 -0.002 -0.24% -1.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)