By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 28 Chicago soybeans bounced
back on Wednesday, rising for three out of four sessions with
support from China's off-season demand for U.S. cargoes
following tight supplies from drought-hit South America.
Corn edged higher on the back of soybeans, but the market
hovered close to its lowest in more than a month on expectations
for the most planted U.S. acres this year since 1944.
"The focus is turning on plantings report but beans are
supported around the current levels as China is showing pretty
strong buying interest," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Yields in South America are also a concern."
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 0.6 percent
to $13.78-1/2 a bushel by 0404 GMT, not far from Monday's
six-month high of $13.88-1/2 a bushel.
May corn rose 0.3 percent to $6.32-3/4 a bushel, after
revisiting a low of $6.30-1/2 , its lowest since February.
The market's focus is now shifting to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's quarterly grain-inventory and prospective
plantings reports due on Friday. The department's estimates
often cause wild price swings.
China has been turning to the United States to seek larger
volumes of soybeans in recent weeks, which is typically the peak
marketing season for Brazil and Argentina.
In a latest sign of Chinese demand, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reported that exporters struck a deal to sell
120,000 tonnes to the world's top importer.
Disappointing crops mainly in South America mean global
end-August 2012 soybean stocks will fall to 60.60 million tonnes
from 76.10 million tonnes in August 2011, Hamburg-based oilseeds
analysts Oil World forecast.
Still, according to a Reuters poll of analysts the USDA will
estimate domestic soybean inventories as of March 1 at 1.387
billion bushels, up from 1.249 billion bushels a year earlier,
and corn inventories at 6.15 billion bushels, down from 6.523
billion a year earlier.
The USDA's last quarterly stocks report on Jan. 12 pegged
corn supplies as of Dec. 1 at 9.642 billion bushels - 251
million bushels more than the average trade estimate for 9.391
billion.
Wheat rose amid a broad-based strength in the grain market
even though it is being weighed down by talk of beneficial rain
in the dry crop areas of western Europe.
CBOT wheat for May delivery rose half a percent to
$6.43 a bushel.
The outlook for the U.S. crop also brightened a bit, with
the USDA rating 59 percent of wheat in Kansas, the country's top
producer, as good or excellent, up from 54 percent a week
earlier.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said. They sold
4,000 wheat and sold 6,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0404 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 643.00 3.25 +0.51% -2.50% 651.23 47
CBOT corn 632.75 2.00 +0.32% -0.78% 647.77 32
CBOT soy 1378.50 8.75 +0.64% -0.07% 1328.68 67
CBOT rice $15.11 $0.01 +0.10% +2.06% $14.41 78
WTI crude $106.78 -$0.55 -0.51% -0.23% $106.38 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.001 +0.09% -0.21%
USD/AUD 1.043 -0.002 -0.24% -1.03%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
