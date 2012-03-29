SYDNEY, March 29 U.S. grains futures edged into
positive territory in early Asian trade on Thursday after
sliding in the previous session on bearish sentiment ahead of
the USDA's quarterly grain inventory and planting report due
later in the week.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The USDA is seen projecting that corn plantings will
increase by 2.8 million acres (1.1 million hectares) from last
year to 94.7 million acres, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
* Crop forecasters have already slashed estimates for South
America's soy harvests, increasing the need for a big crop in
the United States. AgRural this week cut its outlook for
Brazil's soy crop to 66.7 million tones from 68 million.
* Private Chinese importers have bought about 360,000 tonnes
of U.S. corn for shipment in May and June from the U.S. Pacific
Northwest in the first large sale to the country since late
February, trade sources said.
* Argentina expects a 2011/12 soy crop of 44 million tonnes,
after a December-January dry spell dashed original expectations
of a 53 million tonne harvest.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held on to gains early in Asia on Thursday but
could see renewed pressure as flows linked to Japan's financial
year-end look to have peaked.
* Oil prices fell on Wednesday as a big rise in U.S. crude
inventories and the prospect the United States and some European
nations might tap strategic reserves sent futures into retreat.
* Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday,
as investors limited their risk exposures on concerns about
growth prospects in the world's two largest economies, the
United States and China.
Data/Events
0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Mar 2012
0900 EZ Business climate Mar 2012
0900 EZ Economic sentiment Mar 2012
1230 U.S. GDP (third estimate) Q4
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly
2300 S.Korea GDP growth yy Oct 2011
2300 S.Korea Industrial output yy Feb 2012
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Feb 2012
2350 Japan Indstrl output prelim mm Feb 2012
2350 Japan IP forecast 1 mth ahead Feb 2012
Grains prices at 0035 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 633.00 2.25 +0.36% -1.06% 650.86 40
CBOT corn 621.00 0.75 +0.12% -1.55% 647.15 24
CBOT soy 1373.50 6.00 +0.44% +0.27% 1331.93 64
CBOT rice $14.74 $0.00 -0.03% -2.38% $14.40 59
WTI crude $105.50 $0.09 +0.09% -1.71% $106.46 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.001 +0.05% +0.03%
USD/AUD 1.038 -0.001 -0.09% -0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)