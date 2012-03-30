SYDNEY, March 30 U.S. wheat futures rose around
0.6 percent on Friday, managing only a partial recovery after
dropping 3 percent in the previous session, as the market shook
out long positions on caution ahead of a key U.S. Crop report
due at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT).
Corn and soy futures also only staged a slight rebound after
overnight falls.
Favorable weather conditions and large plantings are
indicating a possible bumper crop which could pressure prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The trade is expecting USDA to forecast this year's corn
plantings near 95 million acres, the most since 1944, soybean
area at just over 75 million, slightly more than last year and
total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million
more than last year.
* The USDA confirmed trade talk on Tuesday that China bought
120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and also announced a sale of 120,000
tonnes to an unknown destination, which likely is China as well.
* The USDA said on Thursday that export sales of U.S. corn
last week totaled just over 150,000 tonnes, a marketing year low
and the lowest for one week in nearly eight years.
* Commodity funds have sold nearly 60,000 CBOT corn
contracts this week, equivalent to almost 300 million bushels or
almost 2 percent of anticipated U.S. corn production this year,
according to CBOT trade sources.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen eased from multi-week peaks against many currencies
in Asia on Friday with investors opting to book profits as
demand linked to the end of Japan's financial year was
fading.
* Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday,
snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release
of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations
spurred profit-taking.
* The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500
and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end
slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy
blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter.
Data/Events
0500 Japan Construction orders yy Feb 2012
0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Feb 2012
0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Mar 2012
1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat 40892
1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn 40892
1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy 40892
1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Wheat 40892
1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Corn 40892
1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Soy 40892
1230 U.S. Prospect Planting cotton 40892
1900 U.S. Quarterly Hog Inventory 40892
1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of trdrs data Wkly
Grains prices at 0030 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.50 4.00 +0.65% -2.26% 649.48 31
CBOT corn 607.50 3.50 +0.58% -2.06% 645.53 20
CBOT soy 1359.75 4.25 +0.31% -0.57% 1334.47 53
CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% +1.36% $14.42 65
WTI crude $103.36 $0.58 +0.56% -1.94% $106.42 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.002 +0.16% +0.02%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.01% -0.17%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)