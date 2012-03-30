SYDNEY, March 30 U.S. wheat futures rose around 0.6 percent on Friday, managing only a partial recovery after dropping 3 percent in the previous session, as the market shook out long positions on caution ahead of a key U.S. Crop report due at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT). Corn and soy futures also only staged a slight rebound after overnight falls. Favorable weather conditions and large plantings are indicating a possible bumper crop which could pressure prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The trade is expecting USDA to forecast this year's corn plantings near 95 million acres, the most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million, slightly more than last year and total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year. * The USDA confirmed trade talk on Tuesday that China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and also announced a sale of 120,000 tonnes to an unknown destination, which likely is China as well. * The USDA said on Thursday that export sales of U.S. corn last week totaled just over 150,000 tonnes, a marketing year low and the lowest for one week in nearly eight years. * Commodity funds have sold nearly 60,000 CBOT corn contracts this week, equivalent to almost 300 million bushels or almost 2 percent of anticipated U.S. corn production this year, according to CBOT trade sources. MARKET NEWS * The yen eased from multi-week peaks against many currencies in Asia on Friday with investors opting to book profits as demand linked to the end of Japan's financial year was fading. * Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Thursday, snapping key technical support after growing talk of a release of strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) by consumer nations spurred profit-taking. * The Dow managed a slim gain on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq shook off most of their earlier losses to end slightly lower, as investors took advantage of a selloff to buy blue chips that have been rallying throughout the quarter. Data/Events 0500 Japan Construction orders yy Feb 2012 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Feb 2012 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy Mar 2012 1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Wheat 40892 1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Corn 40892 1230 U.S. Qtrly Grain Stocks-Soy 40892 1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Wheat 40892 1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Corn 40892 1230 U.S. Prosp. Plantings- Soy 40892 1230 U.S. Prospect Planting cotton 40892 1900 U.S. Quarterly Hog Inventory 40892 1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of trdrs data Wkly Grains prices at 0030 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.50 4.00 +0.65% -2.26% 649.48 31 CBOT corn 607.50 3.50 +0.58% -2.06% 645.53 20 CBOT soy 1359.75 4.25 +0.31% -0.57% 1334.47 53 CBOT rice $14.94 $0.04 +0.27% +1.36% $14.42 65 WTI crude $103.36 $0.58 +0.56% -1.94% $106.42 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.002 +0.16% +0.02% USD/AUD 1.037 0.000 -0.01% -0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Ed Davies)