* Liquidation underway ahead of USDA data * Wheat and corn fall to two-month lows * Corn weekly drop also most in two months * Technical selling in corn * Corn falls despite sale to China (Updates prices, adds details of each market's declines) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, March 29 U.S. wheat futures fell 2 percent to a two-month low on Thursday as traders steered clear of the buy-side before the release on Friday of a closely watched U.S. government crop report. Wheat was down more than 5-1/2 percent for the week and was on track for its biggest weekly decline in three months. Corn dropped for the fourth day in a row to a two-month low despite confirmation that the United States had sold corn to China. Corn was headed for a fall of nearly 7 percent for the week, which would be the biggest weekly decline since mid-January. "There was further liquidation and follow-through selling on bearish technicals. They've torn up the corn charts taking out support levels," said Dan Cekander, analyst for Newedge USA. "There is a lot of evening up ahead of the report." Soybeans slipped for the third day in a row as some investors also chose to exit their long holdings in the oilseed in broad-based risk-off dealings before Friday's key report. Soy had held firm relative to corn in early dealings in a competition with corn for acreage, with farmers on the cusp of spring plantings for the 2012 crop year. With global soy stocks depleted following a drought in South America that trimmed production, the market is trying to buy acres from corn. At 11:49 a.m. CDT (1649 GMT) CBOT May wheat was down 12-3/4 cents per bushel at $6.18 per bushel, May corn was down 10-1/2 cents at $6.09-3/4 and May soybeans were down 3 cents at $13.64-1/2. Analysts and traders said the broad-based selling in wheat and corn was tied to hesitancy to hold a big long position in either commodity before the release at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) on Friday of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports. FOCUS ON FRIDAY'S USDA REPORT The trade is expecting USDA to forecast this year's corn plantings near 95 million acres, the most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million, slightly more than last year and total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year. The combination of huge sowings, early plantings and outlooks for good crop weather into the heart of this year's growing season is leading to prospects for bumper crops which could pressure prices. Pressure on the corn market surfaced despite more information confirming more Chinese buying of U.S. corn. "There is some underlying support to spot corn on rumors China booked some more corn overnight," Cekander said. The USDA confirmed trade talk on Tuesday that China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and also announced a sale of 120,000 tonnes to an unknown destination which likely is for China as well. But weekly USDA export sales data threw cold water on any attempts to rally the corn futures market. USDA said Thursday that total export sales of U.S. corn last week were just over 150,000 tonnes, a marketing year low and the lowest for one week in nearly eight years. The export sales report showed a two-week high for soybean export sales but a two-week low for wheat export sales. Prices at 11:52 a.m. CDT (1651 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 610.25 -10.00 -1.6% -5.6% CBOT soy 1364.00 -3.50 -0.3% 13.8% CBOT meal 377.50 -0.20 -0.1% 22.0% CBOT soyoil 54.25 -0.35 -0.6% 4.1% CBOT wheat 617.50 -13.25 -2.1% -5.4% CBOT rice 1492.00 18.00 1.2% 2.2% EU wheat 207.00 -4.25 -2.0% 2.2% US crude 103.37 -2.04 -1.9% 4.6% Dow Jones 13,073 -53 -0.4% 7.0% Gold 1651.30 -11.82 -0.7% 5.6% Euro/dollar 1.3268 -0.0047 -0.4% 2.5% Dollar Index 79.2540 0.1280 0.2% -1.2% Baltic Freight 930 8 0.9% -46.5% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)