* Wheat up half pct after near 3 percent decline
* Corn, soy also firm ahead of plantings, stocks report
* China buys US corn, total near 4 mln T this season
* Coming Up: USDA plantings, stocks reports at 1230 GMT
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat edged higher
on Friday, taking a breather after sliding to a two-month low in
the last session in a selloff before a key U.S. quarterly report
on plantings and stocks.
Corn rose half a percent after dropping to its lowest since
January, weighed down by prospects for biggest U.S. plantings
since 1944, while soybeans were little changed after three
straight days of losses.
Wheat is on track for biggest weekly loss in almost
four months, weighed down by ample global supplies and
crop-friendly weather in the United States, while corn is
down more than 6 percent so far this week, its second
consecutive week of losses.
Soybeans, which climbed to a 6-month top earlier this
week, have fallen just half a percent this week with strong
demand and tightening global supplies underpinning the market.
"It is mainly position squaring and there is nothing much to
do with physical activity, the market is more concerned about
plantings for the next year," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"We saw a drop in prices yesterday despite China buying
corn."
Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery rose 0.6
percent to $6.16 a bushel by 0319 GMT, after dropping to
$6.11-1/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 20 on a
continuation chart.
May corn rose 0.5 percent to $6.07-1/4 a bushel, not
far from Thursday's two-month low of $6.03 a bushel, while May
soybeans added 0.2 percent to $13.58 a bushel.
For the quarter, soybeans have risen more than 13 percent on
a continuation chart, the biggest quarterly gain in a year. Corn
has given up 6 percent in three months to March after gaining
more than 9 percent in the last quarter of 2011, while wheat is
down 5.6 percent so far, following gains in the previous two
quarters.
Analysts and traders said the broad-based selling in wheat
and corn was tied to hesitancy to hold a big long position
before the release at 1230 GMT of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's prospective plantings and quarterly stocks
reports.
The trade expects the USDA to forecast this year's corn
plantings near 95 million acres (38.4 million hectares), the
most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million acres,
slightly more than last year and total wheat acreage at nearly
57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year.
The combination of huge sowings, early plantings and
outlooks for good crop weather into the heart of this year's
growing season is leading to prospects for bumper crops, which
could pressure prices.
The corn market came under pressure despite more information
confirming increased Chinese buying of U.S. corn.
China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment by the
end of August, the largest in a month, the U.S. government said
on Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed purchases of
the grain this season to nearly 4 million tonnes.
More old-crop sales to the world's No. 2 corn consumer were
expected so the latest USDA forecast for imports by China was
likely too low, suggesting U.S. stocks of the grain, already
seen shrinking to a 16-year low by the next harvest, could
tighten further.
Commodity funds have sold nearly 60,000 CBOT corn contracts
this week, equivalent to almost 300 million bushels or almost 2
percent of anticipated U.S. corn production this year, according
to CBOT trade sources.
The sales volume is equivalent to nearly the size of
Missouri's corn crop last year.
Prices at 0319 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.00 3.50 +0.57% -2.34% 649.48 32
CBOT corn 607.25 3.25 +0.54% -2.10% 645.52 20
CBOT soy 1358.00 2.50 +0.18% -0.69% 1334.41 53
CBOT rice $14.96 $0.06 +0.40% +1.49% $14.42 66
WTI crude $103.53 $0.75 +0.73% -1.78% $106.41 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.003 +0.26% -0.04%
USD/AUD 1.040 -0.005 -0.51% -1.30%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
