* Wheat up half pct after near 3 percent decline * Corn, soy also firm ahead of plantings, stocks report * China buys US corn, total near 4 mln T this season * Coming Up: USDA plantings, stocks reports at 1230 GMT (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, March 30 Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, taking a breather after sliding to a two-month low in the last session in a selloff before a key U.S. quarterly report on plantings and stocks. Corn rose half a percent after dropping to its lowest since January, weighed down by prospects for biggest U.S. plantings since 1944, while soybeans were little changed after three straight days of losses. Wheat is on track for biggest weekly loss in almost four months, weighed down by ample global supplies and crop-friendly weather in the United States, while corn is down more than 6 percent so far this week, its second consecutive week of losses. Soybeans, which climbed to a 6-month top earlier this week, have fallen just half a percent this week with strong demand and tightening global supplies underpinning the market. "It is mainly position squaring and there is nothing much to do with physical activity, the market is more concerned about plantings for the next year," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We saw a drop in prices yesterday despite China buying corn." Chicago Board of Trade wheat for May delivery rose 0.6 percent to $6.16 a bushel by 0319 GMT, after dropping to $6.11-1/4 a bushel on Thursday, the lowest since Jan. 20 on a continuation chart. May corn rose 0.5 percent to $6.07-1/4 a bushel, not far from Thursday's two-month low of $6.03 a bushel, while May soybeans added 0.2 percent to $13.58 a bushel. For the quarter, soybeans have risen more than 13 percent on a continuation chart, the biggest quarterly gain in a year. Corn has given up 6 percent in three months to March after gaining more than 9 percent in the last quarter of 2011, while wheat is down 5.6 percent so far, following gains in the previous two quarters. Analysts and traders said the broad-based selling in wheat and corn was tied to hesitancy to hold a big long position before the release at 1230 GMT of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings and quarterly stocks reports. The trade expects the USDA to forecast this year's corn plantings near 95 million acres (38.4 million hectares), the most since 1944, soybean area at just over 75 million acres, slightly more than last year and total wheat acreage at nearly 57.5 million, or roughly 3 million more than last year. The combination of huge sowings, early plantings and outlooks for good crop weather into the heart of this year's growing season is leading to prospects for bumper crops, which could pressure prices. The corn market came under pressure despite more information confirming increased Chinese buying of U.S. corn. China bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn for shipment by the end of August, the largest in a month, the U.S. government said on Thursday, bringing the country's total confirmed purchases of the grain this season to nearly 4 million tonnes. More old-crop sales to the world's No. 2 corn consumer were expected so the latest USDA forecast for imports by China was likely too low, suggesting U.S. stocks of the grain, already seen shrinking to a 16-year low by the next harvest, could tighten further. Commodity funds have sold nearly 60,000 CBOT corn contracts this week, equivalent to almost 300 million bushels or almost 2 percent of anticipated U.S. corn production this year, according to CBOT trade sources. The sales volume is equivalent to nearly the size of Missouri's corn crop last year. Prices at 0319 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.00 3.50 +0.57% -2.34% 649.48 32 CBOT corn 607.25 3.25 +0.54% -2.10% 645.52 20 CBOT soy 1358.00 2.50 +0.18% -0.69% 1334.41 53 CBOT rice $14.96 $0.06 +0.40% +1.49% $14.42 66 WTI crude $103.53 $0.75 +0.73% -1.78% $106.41 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.335 $0.003 +0.26% -0.04% USD/AUD 1.040 -0.005 -0.51% -1.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)