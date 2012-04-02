SYDNEY, April 2 U.S. corn futures rose 1.5 percent on the first trading day of the second quarter on Monday, building on steep gains in the previous session fuelled by data showing U.S. corn stocks at a five-year low. Corn surged by its daily 40-cent limit, or more than 6 percent, on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn stocks in the United States on March 1 were at just over 6.0 billion bushels and 150 million bushels less than average trade expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * Chicago Board of Trade old-crop May corn rose 9-1/2 cents to $6.53-1/2 a bushel by 0131 GMT, with volume traded exceeding 13,000 lots. * "I really think it's more just follow through strength from Friday's report," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural analyst at Australia and New Zealand Bank. * The low U.S. corn inventory estimate comes with the USDA's projection that U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres (38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade expectations for 94.720 million. * The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy harvest of 3.2 billion bushels and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion bushels. * At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million. * The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million. MARKET NEWS * The safe-haven yen eased on Monday, while commodity currencies like the Australian dollar jumped after surprisingly strong Chinese factory activity data eased fears about a hard landing in the world's second biggest economy. * U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, extending gains from the previous session, as ongoing tensions in the Middle East fanned fears of a supply disruption from the key oil-producing region. * U.S. stocks closed their strongest quarter in more than two years on a positive note on Friday, led by recently underperforming sectors, including energy and health care Data/Events (GMT) 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Mar 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly 1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Mar 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 663.50 2.75 +0.42% +8.33% 651.38 59 CBOT corn 653.50 9.50 +1.48% +8.20% 647.08 57 CBOT soy 1412.50 9.50 +0.68% +4.21% 1340.55 74 CBOT rice $14.82 $0.05 +0.37% -0.54% $14.43 60 WTI crude $103.30 $0.28 +0.27% +0.51% $106.39 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 -$0.002 -0.16% -0.03% USD/AUD 1.041 -0.003 -0.28% +0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)