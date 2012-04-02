* Corn rises 1.1 pct, extends gains on tight supply * New-crop corn seen pressured by higher plantings * Soy rises for 2nd day on lower acreage estimate (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 2 Chicago corn climbed to a 1-week top on Monday, building on last session's limit-up rally, which was triggered by data showing supplies at a five-year low in top exporter the United States. Soy rose for a second consecutive day, trading near its highest in more than six months, buoyed by a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) quarterly report that estimated lower U.S. acreage for the oilseed. "I think the corn supply pipeline will remain tight until the end of the season," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne. "The focus should turn to new-crop, which is bearish for corn and bullish for beans." Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 1.1 percent to $6.51-1/4 a bushel by 0342 GMT, the highest since March 26, while May soybeans added 0.7 percent to $14.12-3/4 a bushel, not far from Friday's six-month high of $14.16 a bushel. Wheat fell 0.5 percent to $6.57-3/4 a bushel on ample global supplies, although the grain market is likely to be supported by high corn prices in coming weeks. Corn surged by its daily 40-cent limit, or more than 6 percent, on Friday after the USDA said corn stocks in the United States on March 1 were at just over 6.0 billion bushels and 150 million bushels less than average trade expectations. Analysts said the smaller-than-expected stocks numbers would mean ending stocks in the season to August 2012 would be lower than the current USDA estimate of 800 million bushels. Tight supplies of corn held over from last year's harvest are expected to help old-crop contract months such as May and July rally, and could prove explosive if there is any pick up of demand from China, the world's second largest consumer of corn. China last week bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. corn, taking its tally in the 2011/12 season to 4 million tonnes. Some traders believe the total could be even higher and would become clearer as the grain is shipped out. The low U.S. corn inventory comes with the USDA's projection that U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres (38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade expectations for 94.720 million. This is likely to weigh on new-crop December corn, which was trading up 0.3 percent at $5.42 a bushel, a discount of $1.08-3/4 to the spot month. At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million. "People are talking about further cuts in South American soy output and it combines with U.S. estimates of lower acreage for beans to lift the market," said Davis. "Milder weather is encouraging early plantings in the U.S. Midwest, which increases the probability that you are going to end up with higher corn plantings." The wheat market is dealing with the USDA forecast for only 55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well below an average estimate for 57.422 million. The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million. Grains prices at 0342 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 657.75 -3.00 -0.45% +7.39% 651.19 56 CBOT corn 651.25 7.25 +1.13% +7.82% 647.01 56 CBOT soy 1412.75 9.75 +0.69% +4.22% 1340.56 74 CBOT rice $14.83 $0.06 +0.41% -0.50% $14.43 60 WTI crude $103.20 $0.18 +0.17% +0.41% $106.39 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.002 +0.12% -0.18% USD/AUD 1.039 -0.006 -0.56% -1.36% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)