SYDNEY, April 3 Chicago wheat futures fell 0.7
percent on Tuesday, weighed down by a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report which showed improvement in the winter crop
conditions, boosting supply prospects.
Soybeans were unchanged in early Asian trade after hitting a
seven-month high on Monday, supported by last week's U.S.
estimate of lower-than-expected acreage for the oilseed crop.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated 58 percent
good-to-excellent, compared with 37 percent a year ago,
according to USDA in its weekly crop progress report issued
after the market closed on Monday.
* Good weather for crop development in key growing areas of
the U.S. Midwest is boosting prospects for a robust harvest
adding to already plentiful wheat supplies.
* Global maize production is projected to rise to a record
900 million tonnes in 2012/13, outstripping demand for the first
time since the 2008/09 season, the International Grains Council
said on Monday.
* The IGC, in a monthly report, also cut its forecast for
global maize stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season following a
lower-than-expected estimate for U.S. inventories issued by the
USDA on Friday.
* In its quarterly stocks report, the USDA's tally of corn
stocks was also below expectations and the lowest in five years,
although farmers were set to sow more land to corn than they had
since 1937.
* Tight supplies of corn held over from last year's harvest
are expected to help old-crop contract months such as May and
July rally, and could prove explosive if there is any pick-up of
demand from China, the world's second largest consumer of corn.
* The USDA predicted farmers in the world's top soybean
producer, the United States, would plant 2 percent less acreage
to the oilseed than expected.
* Local forecaster Celeres downgraded the size of Brazil's
soy crop for a fourth month on Monday as drought damage became
clearer, but said further large cuts to the world's No. 2
producer were less likely as the harvest winds down.
* Brazil's crop, which has suffered from dry weather this
season like its neighbors Argentina and Paraguay, was forecast
at 67.9 million tonnes, down from 69.8 million tonnes in early
March, Celeres said in its ninth forecast of the season. Brazil
produced a record 74.9 million tonnes last year under abundant
rains.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut back
on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary euro
zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro.
* Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent
as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns
about global supply disruptions and as supportive U.S.
manufacturing data countered disappointing economic news from
Europe.
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong
gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing
data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset
signs of mild recession in Europe.
Data/Events
0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Mar
0430 Australia RBA cash rate Apr 2012
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Feb 2012
2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Mar 30
2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Mar 30
2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Mar 30
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -1.25% 651.52 53
CBOT corn 653.50 -1.50 -0.23% +1.48% 647.82 57
CBOT soy 1421.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.28% 1345.64 76
CBOT rice $14.82 -$0.07 -0.47% +0.34% $14.45 58
WTI crude $104.91 -$0.32 -0.30% +1.83% $106.42 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.001 +0.08% -0.20%
USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.09% -0.08%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)