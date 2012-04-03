SYDNEY, April 3 Chicago wheat futures fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday, weighed down by a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which showed improvement in the winter crop conditions, boosting supply prospects. Soybeans were unchanged in early Asian trade after hitting a seven-month high on Monday, supported by last week's U.S. estimate of lower-than-expected acreage for the oilseed crop. FUNDAMENTALS * U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated 58 percent good-to-excellent, compared with 37 percent a year ago, according to USDA in its weekly crop progress report issued after the market closed on Monday. * Good weather for crop development in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest is boosting prospects for a robust harvest adding to already plentiful wheat supplies. * Global maize production is projected to rise to a record 900 million tonnes in 2012/13, outstripping demand for the first time since the 2008/09 season, the International Grains Council said on Monday. * The IGC, in a monthly report, also cut its forecast for global maize stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season following a lower-than-expected estimate for U.S. inventories issued by the USDA on Friday. * In its quarterly stocks report, the USDA's tally of corn stocks was also below expectations and the lowest in five years, although farmers were set to sow more land to corn than they had since 1937. * Tight supplies of corn held over from last year's harvest are expected to help old-crop contract months such as May and July rally, and could prove explosive if there is any pick-up of demand from China, the world's second largest consumer of corn. * The USDA predicted farmers in the world's top soybean producer, the United States, would plant 2 percent less acreage to the oilseed than expected. * Local forecaster Celeres downgraded the size of Brazil's soy crop for a fourth month on Monday as drought damage became clearer, but said further large cuts to the world's No. 2 producer were less likely as the harvest winds down. * Brazil's crop, which has suffered from dry weather this season like its neighbors Argentina and Paraguay, was forecast at 67.9 million tonnes, down from 69.8 million tonnes in early March, Celeres said in its ninth forecast of the season. Brazil produced a record 74.9 million tonnes last year under abundant rains. MARKET NEWS * The yen held firm in Asia on Tuesday as investors cut back on short positions amassed in recent weeks, while dreary euro zone manufacturing and jobs data kept a leash on the euro. * Oil prices rose a second day on Monday, gaining 2 percent as loading delays for North Sea crude cargoes added to concerns about global supply disruptions and as supportive U.S. manufacturing data countered disappointing economic news from Europe. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday, riding on the back of strong gains in global equities overnight after solid manufacturing data from the United States and leading Asian exporters offset signs of mild recession in Europe. Data/Events 0400 U.S. Total Vehicle Sales Mar 0430 Australia RBA cash rate Apr 2012 1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Feb 2012 2030 U.S. API weekly crude stocks Mar 30 2030 U.S. API weekly dist. stocks Mar 30 2030 U.S. API weekly gasoline stk Mar 30 Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -1.25% 651.52 53 CBOT corn 653.50 -1.50 -0.23% +1.48% 647.82 57 CBOT soy 1421.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.28% 1345.64 76 CBOT rice $14.82 -$0.07 -0.47% +0.34% $14.45 58 WTI crude $104.91 -$0.32 -0.30% +1.83% $106.42 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.333 $0.001 +0.08% -0.20% USD/AUD 1.043 0.001 +0.09% -0.08% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)