* Wheat falls on improved U.S. crop conditions, weather * U.S. winter wheat rated 58 percent good-to-excellent * Soy holds near 7-month top, lower U.S. acres support * Corn dips on planting progress, old-crop supply tight (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago wheat slid 0.7 percent on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day as the improved condition of the U.S. winter crop boosted supply prospects, adding to the growing global stockpile. Soybeans were little changed after climbing to a seven-month high on Monday with support from estimates of lower U.S. plantings this year after a severe drought curbed supplies from South America. U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated 58 percent good-to-excellent as on April 1, compared with 37 percent a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly crop progress report. U.S. farmers had planted 3 percent of this year's corn crop by April 1, matching the fastest pace on record, as they took advantage of warm weather throughout March to start running their planters early, USDA said after the market closed on Monday. The report came in below analysts' expectations of 5 percent but provided evidence that farmers do not intend to shift acres to soybeans even though soy prices rallied in March as the market attempted to buy acres from corn. "There is a little bit of weakness in wheat as crop conditions have emerged substantially better than when they went into dormancy last year," said Victor Thianpiriya, an agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ. "It looks like soybeans will be the price leader at least until we can confirm that they have got enough acres pinched away from corn." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.7 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel by 0248 GMT and May corn lost 0.4 percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel. Soybeans for May delivery were down 1 cent, or 0.07 percent, to $14.20 a bushel, not far from Monday's seven-month high of $14.33-3/4 a bushel. Good weather for crop development in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest is boosting prospects for a robust harvest adding to already plentiful wheat supplies. For the soybean market, the USDA in its quarterly report on Friday predicted farmers in the world's top soy producer, the United States, would plant 2 percent less acreage of the oilseed than expected. This come after a drought across the South American grain-belt curbed supplies in Brazil and Argentina, the world's second and third largest producers. On Monday, local forecaster Celeres downgraded the size of Brazil's soy crop for a fourth month as drought damage became clearer, but said further large cuts to the world's No. 2 producer were less likely as the harvest winds down. Brazil's crop, which has suffered from dry weather this season like its neighbors Argentina and Paraguay, was forecast at 67.9 million tonnes, down from 69.8 million tonnes in early March, Celeres said in its ninth forecast of the season. Brazil produced a record 74.9 million tonnes last year under abundant rains. Old-crop corn has been supported over the new-crop contracts due to fears that exporters, ethanol refiners and livestock producers will struggle to find supplies in the next few months. Expectations that farmers will plant a huge number of corn acres this spring has capped gains in new-crop December corn. Global maize production is projected to rise to a record 900 million tonnes in 2012/13, outstripping demand for the first time since the 2008/09 season, the International Grains Council said on Monday. The IGC, in a monthly report, also cut its forecast for global maize stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season following a lower-than-expected estimate for U.S. inventories issued by the USDA on Friday. Prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -1.25% 651.58 53 CBOT corn 652.50 -2.50 -0.38% +1.32% 647.85 56 CBOT soy 1420.00 -1.00 -0.07% +1.21% 1345.61 75 CBOT rice $14.80 -$0.09 -0.60% +0.20% $14.45 57 WTI crude $105.00 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.92% $106.43 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.002 +0.15% -0.12% USD/AUD 1.044 0.003 +0.29% +0.00% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)