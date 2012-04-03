* Wheat falls on improved U.S. crop conditions, weather
* U.S. winter wheat rated 58 percent good-to-excellent
* Soy holds near 7-month top, lower U.S. acres support
* Corn dips on planting progress, old-crop supply tight
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 3 Chicago wheat slid 0.7
percent on Tuesday, falling for a second straight day as the
improved condition of the U.S. winter crop boosted supply
prospects, adding to the growing global stockpile.
Soybeans were little changed after climbing to a seven-month
high on Monday with support from estimates of lower U.S.
plantings this year after a severe drought curbed supplies from
South America.
U.S. winter wheat conditions were rated 58 percent
good-to-excellent as on April 1, compared with 37 percent a year
ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
weekly crop progress report.
U.S. farmers had planted 3 percent of this year's corn crop
by April 1, matching the fastest pace on record, as they took
advantage of warm weather throughout March to start running
their planters early, USDA said after the market closed on
Monday.
The report came in below analysts' expectations of 5 percent
but provided evidence that farmers do not intend to shift acres
to soybeans even though soy prices rallied in March as the
market attempted to buy acres from corn.
"There is a little bit of weakness in wheat as crop
conditions have emerged substantially better than when they went
into dormancy last year," said Victor Thianpiriya, an
agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ.
"It looks like soybeans will be the price leader at least
until we can confirm that they have got enough acres pinched
away from corn."
Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.7 percent to
$6.52-1/2 a bushel by 0248 GMT and May corn lost 0.4
percent to $6.52-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans for May delivery were down 1 cent, or 0.07
percent, to $14.20 a bushel, not far from Monday's seven-month
high of $14.33-3/4 a bushel.
Good weather for crop development in key growing areas of
the U.S. Midwest is boosting prospects for a robust harvest
adding to already plentiful wheat supplies.
For the soybean market, the USDA in its quarterly report on
Friday predicted farmers in the world's top soy producer, the
United States, would plant 2 percent less acreage of the oilseed
than expected.
This come after a drought across the South American
grain-belt curbed supplies in Brazil and Argentina, the world's
second and third largest producers.
On Monday, local forecaster Celeres downgraded the size of
Brazil's soy crop for a fourth month as drought damage became
clearer, but said further large cuts to the world's No. 2
producer were less likely as the harvest winds down.
Brazil's crop, which has suffered from dry weather this
season like its neighbors Argentina and Paraguay, was forecast
at 67.9 million tonnes, down from 69.8 million tonnes in early
March, Celeres said in its ninth forecast of the season. Brazil
produced a record 74.9 million tonnes last year under abundant
rains.
Old-crop corn has been supported over the new-crop contracts
due to fears that exporters, ethanol refiners and livestock
producers will struggle to find supplies in the next few months.
Expectations that farmers will plant a huge number of corn acres
this spring has capped gains in new-crop December corn.
Global maize production is projected to rise to a record 900
million tonnes in 2012/13, outstripping demand for the first
time since the 2008/09 season, the International Grains Council
said on Monday.
The IGC, in a monthly report, also cut its forecast for
global maize stocks at the end of the 2011/12 season following a
lower-than-expected estimate for U.S. inventories issued by the
USDA on Friday.
Prices at 0248 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 652.50 -4.50 -0.68% -1.25% 651.58 53
CBOT corn 652.50 -2.50 -0.38% +1.32% 647.85 56
CBOT soy 1420.00 -1.00 -0.07% +1.21% 1345.61 75
CBOT rice $14.80 -$0.09 -0.60% +0.20% $14.45 57
WTI crude $105.00 -$0.23 -0.22% +1.92% $106.43 47
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.334 $0.002 +0.15% -0.12%
USD/AUD 1.044 0.003 +0.29% +0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sugita Katyal)