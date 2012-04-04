SYDNEY, April 4 U.S corn futures rose in early
Asian trade on Wednesday, climbing about 0.5 percent on worries
of a squeeze in near-term supplies before the situation eases
later in the year with farmers projected to plant the largest
crop area in 75 years.
Soybean May futures were flat after several days of gains,
which propelled prices to near seven-month highs, while wheat
futures eased.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Market worried corn supplies will run thin before harvest
replenishes storage bins and grain elevators.
* U.S. government forecasts farmers will plant the largest
corn area in 75 years.
* May corn briefly broke through its 200-day moving average
but closed below that key technical point.
* The fast start to planting buoyed expectations of large
corn seedings, followed by a bumper crop, this year.
* Forecasts for beneficial crop weather in key wheat growing
areas should raise already ample future supplies.
* The USDA in its quarterly report on Friday predicted
farmers in the world's top soy producer, the United States,
would plant 2 percent less acreage of the oilseed than expected.
* Drought across the South American grain-belt curbed
supplies in Brazil and Argentina, the world's second and third
largest producers.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar held onto hefty gains in Asia on Wednesday
after the market took comments from the Federal Reserve as
lessening the chance of further economic stimulus, sending
Treasury yields sharply higher. .
* Oil fell on Tuesday as caution over lackluster demand
growth and fading expectations for more monetary stimulus from
the U.S. central bank countered concerns about potential supply
disruptions.
* U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating
from four-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was
less inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS
0758 EZ Markit Services PMI Mar 2012
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1145 EZ ECB rate decision Apr 2012
1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg PMI Mar
1400 U.S. ISM N-Mfg Bus Act Mar
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status rprt Weekly
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 656.75 -1.25 -0.19% -0.04% 651.98 56
CBOT corn 661.75 3.50 +0.53% +1.03% 648.88 62
CBOT soy 1416.25 -0.50 -0.04% -0.33% 1350.11 73
CBOT rice $14.95 $0.02 +0.10% +0.40% $14.48 62
WTI crude $104.02 $0.01 +0.01% -1.15% $106.32 42
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.323 -$0.001 -0.09% -0.71%
USD/AUD 1.030 -0.003 -0.26% -1.05%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)