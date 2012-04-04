* Old-crop corn up 0.2 pct, tight supply supports
* Wheat falls 0.5 pct on U.S. crop weather, stocks
* Soya down for 2nd day
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. old-crop corn rose for a
fourth straight session on Wednesday as tightening global
supplies continued to underpin the market, while soybeans lost
more ground, easing from seven-month highs.
Wheat futures slid around half a percent with crop-friendly
weather in the United States and ample global supplies weighing
on the market.
The grain and oilseed markets have rallied since the U.S.
Department of Agriculture painted a bullish picture on Friday,
with U.S. old-crop corn supplies at a five-year low and soybean
plantings expected to be lower.
"Right now the situation is pretty much classified as
consolidation after some of the strong gains we saw post USDA
report," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
The low U.S. corn inventory comes with the USDA's projection
that U.S. farmers will plant the largest corn area in 75 years,
setting the stage for a record harvest and acting as a bearish
influence for new-crop prices.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn rose 0.2 percent to
$6.59-1/2 a bushel by 0337 GMT, while new-crop December
corn dipped 0.2 percent to $5.44-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans for May delivery were down half a cent to
$14.16-1/4 a bushel, after climbing to a seven-month top of
$14.34-1/4 on Tuesday and May wheat lost 0.5 percent to
$6.55 a bushel.
The fast start to planting buoyed expectations of large corn
seedings this year. USDA said on Monday afternoon that farmers
had seeded 3 percent of their intended corn acreage as of April
1, matching the quickest start on record.
"In the U.S., we are seeing very strong plantings already
under way in the corn complex and those plantings need to
continue if we have to meet USDA's forecast," said Mathews.
The USDA forecasts farmers will plant 95.864 million acres
with corn -- 1.1 million more than expected by traders.
The soybean market on Tuesday rallied to its highest since
September on estimates of lower plantings in the U.S. which
follows poor supplies from South America after a drought in
January.
The USDA in its quarterly report predicted farmers in the
world's top soy producer, the United States, would plant 2
percent less acreage of the oilseed than expected.
Drought across the South American grain-belt curbed supplies
in Brazil and Argentina, the world's second and third largest
producers.
Drought in Brazil shrunk soybean crop to an estimated 65.2
million tonnes, down nearly 2 million tonnes from the March
forecast of 67.1 million tonnes, local crop analysts Agroconsult
said on Tuesday.
Argentina's biggest grains exchange slashed its forecast for
soy production to 43.1 million tonnes as the extent of drought
damage becomes clearer, especially in northern provinces.
Significant rainfall was being received in the U.S. Plains
this week, which will further boost growth and development of
the hard red winter wheat crop.
The rain will spread eastward into the southern Midwest and
Delta later in the week, helping the developing soft red winter
wheat crop.
U.S. winter wheat was rated 58 percent good-to-excellent as
of April 1, compared with 37 percent a year ago, according to
the USDA's weekly crop progress report issued on Monday
afternoon.
Prices at 0337 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 655.00 -3.00 -0.46% -0.30% 651.88 54
CBOT corn 659.50 1.25 +0.19% +0.69% 648.70 60
CBOT soy 1416.25 -0.50 -0.04% -0.33% 1350.11 72
CBOT rice $14.93 $0.00 +0.00% +0.30% $14.48 62
WTI crude $103.71 -$0.30 -0.29% -1.44% $106.31 40
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.320 -$0.012 -0.92% -1.18%
USD/AUD 1.028 -0.014 -1.30% -1.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Michael Perry)