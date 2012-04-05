SYDNEY, April 5 U.S. wheat futures rose 0.4 percent in early Asian trading on Thursday after falling 2.9 percent on Wednesday on forecasts of good crop growing weather and a firmer dollar. CBOT soybean futures climbed higher on supply concerns, while corn futures were flat. FUNDAMENTALS * Forecasts for good crop weather after large rainfall across much of the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region this week give a further boost to a crop that already has entered the growing season with high ratings. * Informa estimated the 2012/13 U.S. winter wheat crop at 1.631 billion bushels, up from 1.494 billion a year earlier, adding further pressure to the wheat market. * Firmer dollar weighs on commodities demand. * Soybean supply predicted to be tight after estimates of lower plantings in the U.S. which follows poor supplies from South America after a drought in January. * Informa lowered its forecast of Brazil's soybean crop to 66.5 million tonnes, from its previous estimate of 68 million. The firm cut its Argentine soy crop forecast to 45 million tonnes, from 47.5 million previously. * Drier weather in the next couple of weeks should boost early plantings of the 2012 U.S. corn crop, adding further pressure to new-crop corn amid expectations for the largest seedings in 75 years. MARKET NEWS * The euro fell to a three-week low against the U.S. dollar after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi said the euro zone economic outlook is subject to downside risks, leaving the door open for more policy action. * Oil fell for a second straight day, ending about 2 percent lower after testing key technical support levels as U.S. government data showed crude stockpiles in the world's top consumer jumped last week to a nine-month high. * U.S. stocks fell for a second day as investors contemplated a world without monetary stimulus and a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the effects of Europe's funding operations were waning. DATA/EVENTS 0330 China HSBC services PMI Mar 1000 Germany Industrial output mm Feb 2012 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate Apr 2012 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly Grains prices at 0035 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 641.75 2.50 +0.39% -2.47% 651.13 47 CBOT corn 657.00 0.25 +0.04% -0.19% 649.18 59 CBOT soy 1422.75 3.25 +0.23% +0.42% 1354.89 75 CBOT rice $14.91 $0.00 +0.00% +0.13% $14.48 59 WTI crude $102.01 $0.54 +0.53% -1.92% $106.06 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.315 $0.001 +0.06% -0.67% USD/AUD 1.027 0.001 +0.09% -0.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)