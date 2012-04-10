SYDNEY, April 10 Corn futures rose in early
Asian trading on Tuesday, ahead of a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report that it is expected to reveal a 16-year low
in corn supplies.
CBOT May corn futures rose 0.23 percent while soybean
futures were up 0.09 percent on concerns of lower South
American supplies. Wheat futures opened 0.12 percent
lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The USDA will update its monthly world supply and demand
estimates and ending stocks forecasts on Tuesday.
* U.S. corn supplies in the report are expected to fall to a
fresh 16-year low before the fall harvest, said analysts polled
by Reuters. Analysts expect USDA next week to cut ending stocks
by 10 percent from its March estimate due to increased demand
for feed and ethanol in the wake of a severe drought reducing
supplies in South America.
* Soybean futures climbed to a seven-month high as USDA is
expected to lower its forecast of U.S. 2011/12 ending stocks
because the crop losses in South America should steer more
export demand to the United States.
* Large speculators increased their net long position on
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options for a ninth
consecutive week, reaching another record high in the wake of a
government report on plantings and stockpiles.
* Wheat has garnered support after top importer Egypt bought
115,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Monday in
thin trading as disappointing U.S. jobs data last week kept
alive market expectations of more easing from the Federal
Reserve, with analysts eyeing a slew of Fed speakers later in
the week.
* The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on
Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's
disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the
U.S. economy's recovery.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China PPI Mar
0130 China CPI Mar
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly
Grains prices at 0040 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 642.25 -0.75 -0.12% +0.59% 649.51 48
CBOT corn 650.50 1.50 +0.23% -1.18% 649.67 52
CBOT soy 1432.25 1.25 +0.09% -0.12% 1368.65 76
CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 +0.03% -1.10% $14.56 55
WTI crude $102.23 -$0.23 -0.22% -1.05% $105.51 37
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.001 +0.05% +0.03%
USD/AUD 1.031 0.001 +0.08% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)