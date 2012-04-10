SYDNEY, April 10 Corn futures rose in early Asian trading on Tuesday, ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that it is expected to reveal a 16-year low in corn supplies. CBOT May corn futures rose 0.23 percent while soybean futures were up 0.09 percent on concerns of lower South American supplies. Wheat futures opened 0.12 percent lower. FUNDAMENTALS * The USDA will update its monthly world supply and demand estimates and ending stocks forecasts on Tuesday. * U.S. corn supplies in the report are expected to fall to a fresh 16-year low before the fall harvest, said analysts polled by Reuters. Analysts expect USDA next week to cut ending stocks by 10 percent from its March estimate due to increased demand for feed and ethanol in the wake of a severe drought reducing supplies in South America. * Soybean futures climbed to a seven-month high as USDA is expected to lower its forecast of U.S. 2011/12 ending stocks because the crop losses in South America should steer more export demand to the United States. * Large speculators increased their net long position on Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options for a ninth consecutive week, reaching another record high in the wake of a government report on plantings and stockpiles. * Wheat has garnered support after top importer Egypt bought 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat. MARKET NEWS * The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Monday in thin trading as disappointing U.S. jobs data last week kept alive market expectations of more easing from the Federal Reserve, with analysts eyeing a slew of Fed speakers later in the week. * The Dow and the S&P 500 extended losses to a fourth day on Monday, as investors took their cues from last week's disappointing jobs report, which raised fresh concerns about the U.S. economy's recovery. DATA/EVENTS 0130 China PPI Mar 0130 China CPI Mar 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly Grains prices at 0040 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.25 -0.75 -0.12% +0.59% 649.51 48 CBOT corn 650.50 1.50 +0.23% -1.18% 649.67 52 CBOT soy 1432.25 1.25 +0.09% -0.12% 1368.65 76 CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 +0.03% -1.10% $14.56 55 WTI crude $102.23 -$0.23 -0.22% -1.05% $105.51 37 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.001 +0.05% +0.03% USD/AUD 1.031 0.001 +0.08% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)