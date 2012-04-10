* Soy, corn edge up on tightening supplies; wheat dips * China soy imports climb on demand from feed mills * U.S. corn planting at record 7 pct complete * Coming Up: USDA's monthly supply-demand report; 1230 GMT SYDNEY, April 10 Chicago soybean and corn futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors took positions ahead of a key U.S. government report which is expected to show tightening global supplies of grains and oilseeds. Wheat slipped in thin volumes after closing higher in the last session on short-covering even as ample supplies of the grain are likely to keep a lid on prices. "We are seeing a bit of a consolidation in the soybean market ahead of the USDA report," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity analyst at ANZ. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for May delivery rose 0.2 percent to $14.34-1/2 a bushel by 0443 GMT, after climbing to $14.46-3/4 a bushel on Monday, the highest since Aug. 31, 2011 on a continuation chart. May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.42 a bushel, while May corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.50 a bushel. The soybean market found additional support from data showing China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent from a year ago, with March recording the highest monthly shipment so far this year. Crushers in China, the world's top soy importer, have boosted purchases of U.S. soybeans over the past two months amid worries of a lower production in South America, helping drive CBOT to a seven-month top on Monday. "In the second quarter, we may see a slowdown in imports because there is no major Chinese festival so there is no urge to stockpile beans," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "But looking from the macro-economic point of view the inflation is at a higher level and there are expectations of monetary easing, which could result into higher imports and provide another bullish tone for soybean prices." USDA REPORT EYED The focus is now on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report which is expected to show U.S. corn supplies falling to a fresh 16-year low before the fall harvest, according to analysts polled by Reuters. That could signal razor-thin supplies this year, which could stoke food inflation and hurt margins for food companies.. The USDA will update its monthly global crop production and U.S. ending stocks forecast at 1230 GMT. Traders say the USDA is expected to peg Brazil's soybean production at 67.114 million tonnes, down from 68.5 million in March. Argentine production was seen dropping to 45.193 million from 46.5 million. Still, U.S. farmers have been planting corn at a record pace this year, raising hopes of higher supplies. Farmers had planted 7 percent of this year's corn by Sunday, a record pace for that time period that nearly doubled the previous record, as clear Midwest weather and dry fields allowed them to plant earlier than ever. The pace eclipses the five-year average of 2 percent, USDA said in its weekly report. The previous record for early April was 4 percent, set in 1999 and 2000. But cold snaps each morning most of this week should remain in the northern portion of the U.S. Midwest, posing a minor threat to the 2012 corn crop, agricultural meteorologists said. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought 4,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts. Prices at 0443 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.00 -1.00 -0.16% +0.55% 649.50 48 CBOT corn 650.00 1.00 +0.15% -1.25% 649.65 52 CBOT soy 1434.50 3.50 +0.24% +0.03% 1368.74 76 CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 +0.03% -1.10% $14.56 55 WTI crude $102.31 -$0.15 -0.15% -0.97% $105.52 38 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.003 +0.23% +0.22% USD/AUD 1.031 0.000 +0.02% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Naveen Thukral and Himani Sarkar)