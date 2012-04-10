* Soy, corn edge up on tightening supplies; wheat dips
* China soy imports climb on demand from feed mills
* U.S. corn planting at record 7 pct complete
* Coming Up: USDA's monthly supply-demand report; 1230 GMT
SYDNEY, April 10 Chicago soybean and corn
futures edged higher on Tuesday as investors took positions
ahead of a key U.S. government report which is expected to show
tightening global supplies of grains and oilseeds.
Wheat slipped in thin volumes after closing higher in the
last session on short-covering even as ample supplies of the
grain are likely to keep a lid on prices.
"We are seeing a bit of a consolidation in the soybean
market ahead of the USDA report," said Victor Thianpiriya,
agricultural commodity analyst at ANZ.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for May delivery rose
0.2 percent to $14.34-1/2 a bushel by 0443 GMT, after climbing
to $14.46-3/4 a bushel on Monday, the highest since Aug. 31,
2011 on a continuation chart.
May wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.42 a bushel, while
May corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.50 a bushel.
The soybean market found additional support from data
showing China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent
from a year ago, with March recording the highest monthly
shipment so far this year.
Crushers in China, the world's top soy importer, have
boosted purchases of U.S. soybeans over the past two months amid
worries of a lower production in South America, helping drive
CBOT to a seven-month top on Monday.
"In the second quarter, we may see a slowdown in imports
because there is no major Chinese festival so there is no urge
to stockpile beans," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at
Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"But looking from the macro-economic point of view the
inflation is at a higher level and there are expectations of
monetary easing, which could result into higher imports and
provide another bullish tone for soybean prices."
USDA REPORT EYED
The focus is now on the U.S. Department of Agriculture
report which is expected to show U.S. corn supplies falling to a
fresh 16-year low before the fall harvest, according to analysts
polled by Reuters. That could signal razor-thin supplies this
year, which could stoke food inflation and hurt margins for food
companies..
The USDA will update its monthly global crop production and
U.S. ending stocks forecast at 1230 GMT.
Traders say the USDA is expected to peg Brazil's soybean
production at 67.114 million tonnes, down from 68.5 million in
March. Argentine production was seen dropping to 45.193 million
from 46.5 million.
Still, U.S. farmers have been planting corn at a record pace
this year, raising hopes of higher supplies.
Farmers had planted 7 percent of this year's corn by Sunday,
a record pace for that time period that nearly doubled the
previous record, as clear Midwest weather and dry fields allowed
them to plant earlier than ever.
The pace eclipses the five-year average of 2 percent, USDA
said in its weekly report. The previous record for early April
was 4 percent, set in 1999 and 2000.
But cold snaps each morning most of this week should remain
in the northern portion of the U.S. Midwest, posing a minor
threat to the 2012 corn crop, agricultural meteorologists said.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 10,000 CBOT corn
futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They bought
4,000 wheat and sold 4,000 soybean contracts.
Prices at 0443 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 642.00 -1.00 -0.16% +0.55% 649.50 48
CBOT corn 650.00 1.00 +0.15% -1.25% 649.65 52
CBOT soy 1434.50 3.50 +0.24% +0.03% 1368.74 76
CBOT rice $14.88 $0.00 +0.03% -1.10% $14.56 55
WTI crude $102.31 -$0.15 -0.15% -0.97% $105.52 38
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.313 $0.003 +0.23% +0.22%
USD/AUD 1.031 0.000 +0.02% +0.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Naveen Thukral and
Himani Sarkar)