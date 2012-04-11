SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. wheat futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday as traders sought to limit exposure to risk assets, despite unexpected data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CBOT May wheat futures were the biggest mover, falling 0.64 percent to $621 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast a decline in stocks and news of weaker market factors. CBOT May corn futures continued to fall on Wednesday, sliding 0.32 percent after a fall of 2 percent on Tuesday. The fall came despite the USDA reporting stock levels which surpassed analysts' estimates. Soybeans rose on USDA estimates of a decline in South American production. FUNDAMENTALS * The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks to 793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million. * Favourable U.S. winter wheat growing weather continued and a cold snap this week in the United States was not expected to cause much, if any, harm to crops, boosting hopes for a strong winter wheat harvest. * The USDA forecast the supply of corn would total 801 million bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing year (2011/12) closes. * Corn forecast was the lowest in 16 years, though it was unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and defied analysts' estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to 721 million bushels. * USDA slashed its forecast for this year's South American soy output. USDA predicts outlook for soybean production in Brazil will fall by 12 percent and in Argentina by 13 percent from its forecast in December. * The USDA's supply-demand report pegged Brazil's soybean crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million, both below trade expectations. * The smaller crops in South America have helped boost exports from the United States, with the sale of 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to China announced by the USDA on Tuesday, giving the market an additional boost. MARKET NEWS * The dollar and the euro touched fresh multi-week lows against the yen on Tuesday as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of Japan said it was not considering more monetary stimulus. * Oil suffered its biggest one-day percentage loss of the year on Tuesday, hitting a seven-week low as concerns about a potential slowdown in the economy of No. 2 crude consumer China added to worries about global demand. * The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback coming on the cusp of earnings season. DATA/EVENTS 1400 EZ Euroilstock inventory report Mar O/EUROIL1] 1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 621.75 -4.00 -0.64% -3.30% 647.46 37 CBOT corn 632.75 -2.00 -0.32% -2.50% 648.38 40 CBOT soy 1427.50 1.50 +0.11% -0.24% 1372.12 71 CBOT rice $14.86 -$0.01 -0.07% -0.13% $14.57 55 WTI crude $101.01 -$0.01 -0.01% -1.42% $105.27 34 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.22% USD/AUD 1.024 -0.001 -0.10% -0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)