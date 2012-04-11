SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. wheat futures fell in
early Asian trade on Wednesday as traders sought to limit
exposure to risk assets, despite unexpected data from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
CBOT May wheat futures were the biggest mover, falling
0.64 percent to $621 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast a
decline in stocks and news of weaker market factors.
CBOT May corn futures continued to fall on Wednesday,
sliding 0.32 percent after a fall of 2 percent on Tuesday. The
fall came despite the USDA reporting stock levels which
surpassed analysts' estimates.
Soybeans rose on USDA estimates of a decline in South
American production.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks
to 793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million.
* Favourable U.S. winter wheat growing weather continued and
a cold snap this week in the United States was not expected to
cause much, if any, harm to crops, boosting hopes for a strong
winter wheat harvest.
* The USDA forecast the supply of corn would total 801
million bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing
year (2011/12) closes.
* Corn forecast was the lowest in 16 years, though it was
unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and defied analysts'
estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to 721 million
bushels.
* USDA slashed its forecast for this year's South American
soy output. USDA predicts outlook for soybean production in
Brazil will fall by 12 percent and in Argentina by 13 percent
from its forecast in December.
* The USDA's supply-demand report pegged Brazil's soybean
crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million, both
below trade expectations.
* The smaller crops in South America have helped boost
exports from the United States, with the sale of 165,000 tonnes
of soybeans to China announced by the USDA on Tuesday, giving
the market an additional boost.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar and the euro touched fresh multi-week lows
against the yen on Tuesday as rising Spanish and Italian bond
yields underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank
of Japan said it was not considering more monetary stimulus.
* Oil suffered its biggest one-day percentage loss of the
year on Tuesday, hitting a seven-week low as concerns about a
potential slowdown in the economy of No. 2 crude consumer China
added to worries about global demand.
* The selloff in U.S. stocks accelerated on Tuesday, as the
Dow and S&P 500 dropped for a fifth day, with the pullback
coming on the cusp of earnings season.
DATA/EVENTS
1400 EZ Euroilstock inventory report Mar O/EUROIL1]
1430 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly
Grains prices at 0036 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 621.75 -4.00 -0.64% -3.30% 647.46 37
CBOT corn 632.75 -2.00 -0.32% -2.50% 648.38 40
CBOT soy 1427.50 1.50 +0.11% -0.24% 1372.12 71
CBOT rice $14.86 -$0.01 -0.07% -0.13% $14.57 55
WTI crude $101.01 -$0.01 -0.01% -1.42% $105.27 34
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.307 -$0.001 -0.08% -0.22%
USD/AUD 1.024 -0.001 -0.10% -0.59%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)