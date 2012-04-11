* Corn, wheat falls on economic woe * USDA report produces unexpected findings * Wheat stocks confirmed at 16-year lows * South American soybean stocks predicted to slide * Demand for soybeans continues to surge SYDNEY, April 11 Chicago corn and wheat futures fell on Wednesday on the back of weak U.S. Department of Agriculture data. Soybean futures were down slightly despite the USDA report predicting tight South American supply, while demand continues to surge, which propelled soybeans close to their highest since 2008 in the last session. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.08 percent to $625 1/4 a bushel by 0433 GMT after falling 2 percent on Tuesday. May wheat corn futures fell 1/4 cents to $6.34 1/2 a bushel, while CBOT May soybeans futures dropped 0.07 percent to $14.25 a bushel. The decline in grains follows the publication of the latest USDA supply and demand report, which produced several bearish surprises. The USDA forecast corn stocks would total 801 million bushels at the end of August, when the current marketing year (2011/12) closes. While the levels would be the lowest in 16 years, it was unchanged from the USDA's forecast in March and defied analysts' estimates for a 10 percent downward revision to 721 million bushels. "Analysts were looking for a reduction in U.S. stocks, and the USDA didn't do anything to the balance sheet, and that is leading the weakness in corn especially," said Victor Thianpiriya, agriculture analysts at ANZ. The USDA lowered its outlook for U.S. wheat ending stocks to 793 million bushels from the March outlook for 825 million. A devastating drought in Brazil and Argentina has cut production in the world's second- and third-largest soybean exporters after the United States, boosting demand for U.S. exports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday reduced its outlook for soybean production in Brazil by 12 percent and in Argentina by 13 percent from its forecast in December, when Chicago Board of Trade soybeans began a 32 percent surge. The USDA's supply-demand report predicted Brazil's soybean crop at 66 million tonnes and Argentina's at 45 million, both below trade expectations. The USDA forecast the ending stocks of U.S. soybeans at 250 million bushels, down from 275 million in its March outlook, a level which most analysts had forecast. While the USDA forecast the fall in soybean harvests, demand continues to surge, particularly from China, the world's largest soy importer. China's quarterly imports jumped more than 21 percent from a year ago, with March recording the highest monthly shipment so far this year. Grains prices at 0432 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 625.25 -0.50 -0.08% -2.76% 648.52 39 CBOT corn 634.50 -0.25 -0.04% -2.23% 648.35 42 CBOT soy 1425.00 -1.00 -0.07% -0.42% 1368.16 70 CBOT rice $14.84 -$0.03 -0.17% -0.24% $14.55 54 WTI crude $101.33 $0.31 +0.31% -1.10% $105.41 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.309 $0.001 +0.08% -0.08% USD/AUD 1.028 0.003 +0.28% -0.23% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential