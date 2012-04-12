* Wheat up on frost in U.S. wheat growing regions * Corn climbs on cold snap, potential rain-delayed seedings * Soy gains on brisk demand including U.S. sale to China * Weak dollar, gains in equities lend support By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, April 12 U.S. wheat rallied 2 percent o n T hursday, posting its biggest daily gain so far this month, and corn rose as well after a cold snap threatened to harm U.S. crops and macro-economic markets found fresh legs. Corn advanced for the second day in a row as freezing temperatures harmed some of the early emerging corn crop and rain, which is forecast through the weekend, threatened to delay corn plantings. Soy rose 1 percent on big demand for U.S. supplies including additional business with China, and on declining crop prospects in South America. Brisk exports buoyed the corn market. U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts for a second straight week last week as worries about tightening supplies prompted regular importers to book purchases more aggressively, traders said after a government report on Thursday. "When you have years of tight stocks (such as this year) you typically see forward coverage, and that's what we're seeing in corn," said Terry Reilly, analyst with Citigroup. Soybeans posted their biggest daily gain of the month on brisk export demand including a fresh U.S. sale to China, the world's biggest soy buyer, and on another forecast decline in South American soy output this season due to drought. Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday trimmed another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine soy output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because of dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's latest outlook for 45.0 million. Argentina is the world's third largest soy exporter following the United States and Brazil and the largest exporter of soymeal and soyoil. Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced by drought and there is some concern American farmers may not plant enough soy this summer to provide adequate supplies to global markets. Grains and oilseeds got an added boost from a weak dollar and risk on upswings in equities, precious metals and crude oil. U.S. stocks rose as lower yields on some euro-zone debt eased concerns and rumors about China's strong GDP increased investors' appetite for risk. CBOT May wheat was up 11-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.39-1/4 per bushel, May corn was up 1-1/2 cents at $6.37-1/2 and soybeans for May delivery were up 19 cents at $14.41 a bushel. "We're back in a risk on stance with funds buying because of the macros, and in wheat and corn there is more weather worries with the freeze around, I think that is being looked at very seriously," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity Analytics, Lafayette, Indiana. Veteran traders and analysts said it was too early to know how much, if any, damage was done by cold weather to the rapidly growing domestic winter wheat crop as well as the emerging corn and spring wheat crops. "It's really early and probably not much permanent damage, but with frost around it is keeping sellers away from the market," a Chicago Board of Trade grains source said. Freezing temperatures hit much of the Midwest early Thursday, spawning concerns about harm to the soft red winter wheat crop and to any corn that had emerged. "There was probably some of the soft red winter crop harmed but nothing serious. Vegetation was probably burned back, but a lot of it will grow back," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc. Temperatures ranged from 28 to 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with the lowest reading of 24 degrees in southern Kentucky. Wet weather was expected in the Midwest Thursday through the weekend, which will delay corn plantings, Karst predicted. Another round of cold weather should hit early next week. "Frost or freezes are expected Sunday and Monday in the Plains and in the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we'll have to watch that," Karst said. Prices at 2:09 p.m. CDT (1909 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 637.50 1.50 0.2% -1.4% CBOT soy 1441.00 19.00 1.3% 20.2% CBOT meal 386.80 7.70 2.0% 25.0% CBOT soyoil 56.45 0.76 1.4% 8.4% CBOT wheat 639.25 11.25 1.8% -2.1% CBOT rice 1536.50 43.00 2.9% 5.2% EU wheat 209.75 1.00 0.5% 3.6% US crude 103.66 0.96 0.9% 4.9% Dow Jones 12,977 172 1.3% 6.2% Gold 1676.94 19.49 1.2% 7.2% Euro/dollar 1.3195 0.0086 0.7% 1.9% Dollar Index 79.2750 -0.5240 -0.7% -1.1% Baltic Freight 960 16 1.7% -44.8%