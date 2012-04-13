SYDNEY, April 13 Chicago wheat edged higher on Friday, building on the previous session's nearly 2 percent rally driven by cold weather threatening U.S. crop yields and optimism over global economic growth. Corn rose 0.6 percent, supported by strong U.S. weekly exports, while soybeans ticked higher, tracking strength in Asian shares which firmed on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt. FUNDAMENTALS * Freezing temperatures across the U.S. Midwest spurred concerns of damage to the soft red winter wheat crop and toany corn that had emerged. * Traders and analysts said it was too early to know how much, if any, damage was done by cold weather to the rapidly growing domestic winter wheat crop as well as the emerging corn and spring wheat crops. * U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts for a second straight week last week as worries about tightening supplies prompted regular importers to book purchases more aggressively, traders said after a government report on Thursday. * Poor weather in the United States could slow corn plantings. Rain is forecast in the U.S. Midwest from Thursday through the weekend, which will delay corn plantings, a World Weather meteorologist predicted. * Soybeans fundamentals continued to tighten. Export demand continued with fresh U.S. sales to China, the world's biggest soy buyer, while South American soy output forecast was trimmed again due to drought. * Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday trimmed another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine soy output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because of dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's latest outlook for 45.0 million. * Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced by drought and there is some concern American farmers may not plant enough soy this summer to provide adequate supplies to global markets. MARKET NEWS * Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials said had failed. * The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with markets already positioning for a strong number. * Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday, extending gains on stronger demand growth prospects as investors expect China's economic growth to top forecasts and as good demand for Italy's bond eased worries over the European debt crisis. * U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set aside weak figures on the domestic labor market. DATA/EVENTS 0200 China GDP 0200 China Industrial output 0200 China Retail sales 0200 China Urban investment 0600 Germany CPI final 0800 Italy Industrial production 0900 Italy CPI final 1230 U.S. CPI/Core CPI 1355 U.S. TR/U. Michigan prelim consumer sentiment April Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 642.00 2.75 +0.43% -2.28% 614.06 49 CBOT corn 641.50 4.00 +0.63% -2.58% 609.98 47 CBOT soy 1444.75 3.75 +0.26% +17.70% 1162.48 76 CBOT rice $15.42 $0.05 +0.36% +5.29% $14.46 74 WTI crude $103.76 $0.12 +0.12% +0.78% $98.98 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.024 +1.89% +1.05% USD/AUD 1.044 0.008 +0.72% +0.69% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)