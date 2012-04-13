SYDNEY, April 13 Chicago wheat edged higher on
Friday, building on the previous session's nearly 2 percent
rally driven by cold weather threatening U.S. crop yields and
optimism over global economic growth.
Corn rose 0.6 percent, supported by strong U.S. weekly
exports, while soybeans ticked higher, tracking strength in
Asian shares which firmed on better-than-expected demand for
Italian sovereign debt.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Freezing temperatures across the U.S. Midwest spurred
concerns of damage to the soft red winter wheat crop and toany
corn that had emerged.
* Traders and analysts said it was too early to know how
much, if any, damage was done by cold weather to the rapidly
growing domestic winter wheat crop as well as the emerging corn
and spring wheat crops.
* U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts for a second
straight week last week as worries about tightening supplies
prompted regular importers to book purchases more aggressively,
traders said after a government report on
Thursday.
* Poor weather in the United States could slow corn
plantings. Rain is forecast in the U.S. Midwest from Thursday
through the weekend, which will delay corn plantings, a World
Weather meteorologist predicted.
* Soybeans fundamentals continued to tighten. Export demand
continued with fresh U.S. sales to China, the world's biggest
soy buyer, while South American soy output forecast was trimmed
again due to drought.
* Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday
trimmed another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine
soy output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because
of dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's
forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's
latest outlook for 45.0 million.
* Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced by drought and
there is some concern American farmers may not plant enough soy
this summer to provide adequate supplies to global markets.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand
for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by
North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials
said had failed.
* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday, but where they go from here hinged
squarely on Chinese growth numbers due later in the day with
markets already positioning for a strong number.
* Crude oil futures rose in early Asian trade on Friday,
extending gains on stronger demand growth prospects as investors
expect China's economic growth to top forecasts and as good
demand for Italy's bond eased worries over the European debt
crisis.
* U.S. stocks scored a second day of solid gains on
Thursday, led by materials and energy stocks, as investors set
aside weak figures on the domestic labor market.
DATA/EVENTS
0200 China GDP
0200 China Industrial output
0200 China Retail sales
0200 China Urban investment
0600 Germany CPI final
0800 Italy Industrial production
0900 Italy CPI final
1230 U.S. CPI/Core CPI
1355 U.S. TR/U. Michigan prelim consumer sentiment April
Grains prices at 0045 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 642.00 2.75 +0.43% -2.28% 614.06 49
CBOT corn 641.50 4.00 +0.63% -2.58% 609.98 47
CBOT soy 1444.75 3.75 +0.26% +17.70% 1162.48 76
CBOT rice $15.42 $0.05 +0.36% +5.29% $14.46 74
WTI crude $103.76 $0.12 +0.12% +0.78% $98.98 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 $0.024 +1.89% +1.05%
USD/AUD 1.044 0.008 +0.72% +0.69%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)