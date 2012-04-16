SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. corn futures fell on Monday on fears of slower Chinese commodity demand after China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter and as weather worries eased following much-needed rains in the U.S. Midwest. Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures declined 0.72 percent in early Asian trading after a 1 percent fall on Friday. CBOT May wheat futures also fell, sliding 0.48 percent on the back of a 2 percent drop on Friday, while May soybean futures fell 0.19 percent despite strong fundamentals. FUNDAMENTALS * China's economy grew slower than expected in the first quarter, suggesting the country's purchases of U.S. commodities could slow. China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, is the top buyer of U.S. soy and is becoming a significant importer of U.S. corn. * Chinese demand for commodities continues in strength. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported another sale of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new-crop 2012-13 marketing year that begins on September 1. The sale represented the third soybean sale to China that week as exports totaled 445,000 tonnes for the week. * Corn prices were hit by outlooks for crop-friendly rainfall by the weekend extending into next week in drier areas of the U.S. Midwest corn Belt. Wet weather across most of the U.S. Midwest over the weekend, with more expected into early next week, could delay corn plantings but will also add valuable soil moisture. * USDA to issue latest U.S. planting progress on Monday after the CBOT is closed for business. The department will also update the condition ratings of the winter wheat crop and spring wheat plantings. If the favorable weather conditions hold, farmers could well harvest a record corn crop this fall that would help replenish ending stocks in the United States that are forecast to be the tightest in 16 years this summer. MARKET NEWS * Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after data showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the world's No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three years, reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum. * U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging DATA/EVENTS 0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Feb 2012 EUTBAL=ECI 1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Mar USRSL=ECI 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Apr USNAHB=ECI 1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Feb USBINV=ECI 1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly USWHII=ECI 1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly USNESN=ECI 1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly USSOII=ECI Grains prices at 2352 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.00 -3.50 -0.56% -5.63% 613.33 37 CBOT corn 624.50 -4.75 -0.75% -5.16% 609.41 34 CBOT soy 1434.00 -2.75 -0.19% +16.82% 1162.12 67 CBOT rice $15.35 $0.04 +0.23% +4.78% $14.46 70 WTI crude $102.47 -$0.36 -0.35% -0.48% $98.94 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.012 +0.90% +0.08% USD/AUD 1.035 -0.002 -0.16% -0.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)