SYDNEY, April 16 U.S. corn futures fell on
Monday on fears of slower Chinese commodity demand after China's
economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the
first quarter and as weather worries eased following much-needed
rains in the U.S. Midwest.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures declined 0.72
percent in early Asian trading after a 1 percent fall on Friday.
CBOT May wheat futures also fell, sliding 0.48 percent
on the back of a 2 percent drop on Friday, while May soybean
futures fell 0.19 percent despite strong fundamentals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's economy grew slower than expected in the first
quarter, suggesting the country's purchases of U.S. commodities
could slow. China, the world's largest importer of soybeans, is
the top buyer of U.S. soy and is becoming a significant importer
of U.S. corn.
* Chinese demand for commodities continues in strength. On
Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported another sale
of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the
new-crop 2012-13 marketing year that begins on September 1. The
sale represented the third soybean sale to China that week as
exports totaled 445,000 tonnes for the week.
* Corn prices were hit by outlooks for crop-friendly
rainfall by the weekend extending into next week in drier areas
of the U.S. Midwest corn Belt. Wet weather across most of the
U.S. Midwest over the weekend, with more expected into early
next week, could delay corn plantings but will also add valuable
soil moisture.
* USDA to issue latest U.S. planting progress on Monday
after the CBOT is closed for business. The department will also
update the condition ratings of the winter wheat crop and spring
wheat plantings. If the favorable weather conditions hold,
farmers could well harvest a record corn crop this fall that
would help replenish ending stocks in the United States that are
forecast to be the tightest in 16 years this summer.
MARKET NEWS
* Oil prices fell on Friday and posted a weekly loss after
data showed that first-quarter economic growth in China, the
world's No. 2 oil consumer, was the weakest in nearly three
years, reinforcing concerns about slowing demand for petroleum.
* U.S. stocks closed their worst two-week slide since
November with a selloff on Friday as disappointing China growth
data sparked worries the global recovery was flagging
DATA/EVENTS
0900 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Feb 2012 EUTBAL=ECI
1230 U.S. Retail sales mm Mar USRSL=ECI
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Apr USNAHB=ECI
1400 U.S. Business inventories mm Feb USBINV=ECI
1500 U.S. Export wheat inspections Weekly USWHII=ECI
1500 U.S. Export corn inspections Weekly USNESN=ECI
1500 U.S. Export soybean inspections Weekly USSOII=ECI
Grains prices at 2352 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 620.00 -3.50 -0.56% -5.63% 613.33 37
CBOT corn 624.50 -4.75 -0.75% -5.16% 609.41 34
CBOT soy 1434.00 -2.75 -0.19% +16.82% 1162.12 67
CBOT rice $15.35 $0.04 +0.23% +4.78% $14.46 70
WTI crude $102.47 -$0.36 -0.35% -0.48% $98.94 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.306 $0.012 +0.90% +0.08%
USD/AUD 1.035 -0.002 -0.16% -0.19%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)