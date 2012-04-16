* Corn, wheat fall more than 1 pct, lowest since March 30 * Shares fall on renewed euro zone concerns, China data * Soy eases half pct, losses limited by tight supply * Coming Up: USDA's weekly planting progress report (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 16 Chicago corn and wheat slid more than 1 percent to their lowest in two weeks on Monday, falling for a second straight session on renewed concerns over global economic growth and rains boosting U.S. crop prospects. Soybeans fell around half a percent after climbing last week to its highest in more than seven months as the market was lifted by shrinking global supplies following a drought in leading exporters Brazil and Argentina. "There is concern over China's economic growth after last week's GDP data which is not just weighing on corn and wheat but it's adding pressure on the whole commodity complex," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "We are also looking at planting progress report which is due later today, indications are that corn is off to a very strong start." Chicago Board of Trade May corn futures lost 1.2 percent to $6.21-3/4 a bushel by 0231 GMT, while May wheat fell 1 percent to $6.17 bushel. Both markets are down at lowest since March 30. May soybeans fell 0.6 percent to $14.28-1/4 a bushel, after having risen to $14.52-1/4 a bushel last week, the highest since Aug. 31 on a continuation chart. Rain makes grain, and there will be healthy amounts of rain in the U.S. Midwest this week that could give a bearish tone to wheat and corn futures. In addition, farmers are expected to have made significant progress seeding their corn crop - which is taking place at a record pace due to unseasonably mild weather - despite a spell of frost last week. Trade guesses were as high as 20 percent of the crop being planted as of Sunday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its weekly report on U.S. planting progress on Monday after the CBOT is closed for business. In its last update, it said 7 percent of the corn crop had been planted. Investor sentiment has been dented by concerns over economic growth in China and renewed worries about the euro zone debt crisis. Asian shares eased on Monday as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor confidence in riskier assets. There haven been worries about slackening demand from China, after the world's second largest economy reported that annual economic growth eased to 8.1 percent in the first quarter - the weakest pace in nearly three years - from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter. China accounts about 60 percent of soybeans traded in the world and it is emerging a leading corn importer. On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported another sale of 165,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery in the new-crop 2012-13 marketing year that begins on Sept. 1. This was the third soybean sale of the week to China, totaling 445,000 tonnes for the week, and almost all was for delivery in the new-crop marketing year. The shrinking crop in Brazil and Argentina - the second and third largest soybean exporters, respectively - has shifted some demand to the United States, the world's top supplier. USDA has reduced its estimate of soybean production in Brazil by 12 percent and in Argentina by 13 percent since December, when CBOT soybeans began their 31 percent surge. Large speculators raised their net long stake in CBOT soybeans to a new record amid worries that this year's U.S. crop will not be large enough to satisfy surging world demand, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report showed noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, boosted their net long in soybeans by 2,255 contracts to 208,692 in the five trading days ended April 10. Prices at 0231 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.00 -6.50 -1.04% -3.48% 644.38 36 CBOT corn 621.75 -7.50 -1.19% -2.47% 645.78 33 CBOT soy 1428.25 -8.50 -0.59% -0.88% 1379.10 61 CBOT rice $15.31 $0.00 +0.00% +2.51% $14.62 69 WTI crude $102.21 -$0.62 -0.60% -1.38% $105.00 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.302 -$0.008 -0.59% -0.55% USD/AUD 1.032 0.002 +0.23% +0.17% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)